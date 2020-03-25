You are here

Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers

Above, soldiers of the Chad Army during one of their missions on January 3, 2020. The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people. ( (AFP file photo)
  • The soldiers were attacked on Monday on the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone
  • Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people
N’DJAMENA: Boko Haram militants killed 92 Chadian soldiers and wounded 47 more in the deadliest attack ever on the country’s military, President Idriss Deby said late on Tuesday.
The soldiers were attacked on Monday on the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone in the west of the country, where the armies of Chad, Nigeria and Niger have been fighting the Islamist militants for years.
“I have taken part in many operations ... but never in our history have we lost so many men at one time,” Deby said during a visit to the site on Tuesday.
Footage on state TV showed Deby, who has ruled Chad since 1990 and survived several rebellions and coup attempts, walking among the charred remains of burned-out vehicles.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people and forced about 2 million to leave their homes.
Further afield in Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, Al-Qaeda and Daesh-linked militants are expanding their presence and have killed hundreds of troops over the last six months.

MANILA: Communist guerrillas in the Philippines said Wednesday they would observe a cease-fire in compliance with the UN chief’s call for a global halt in armed clashes during the coronavirus pandemic.
New People’s Army guerrillas have been ordered to stop assaults and shift to a defensive position from Thursday to April 15, the Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement.
The rebels said the cease-fire is a “direct response to the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global cease-fire between warring parties for the common purpose of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Guterres issued the call on Monday, saying, “It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”
The communist insurgency has raged mostly in the Philippine countryside for more than half a century in one of Asia’s longest-running rebellions. The military estimates about 3,500 armed guerrillas remain after battle setbacks, infighting and surrenders reduced their forces in decades of fighting although the rebels claim they have more armed combatants.
The rebels said their cease-fire is unrelated to a similar move by the military and police but said it can foster the possible holding of preliminary talks to resume long-stalled peace negotiations.
President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral cease-fire with communist guerrillas last week to focus on fighting the coronavirus outbreak that prompted him to place the northern third of the country under a strict quarantine. The rebels are active in the northern region, home to more than 50 million people.
Duterte launched peace talks with the rebels when he took office in mid-2016. But the negotiations, brokered by the Netherlands, eventually bogged down with both sides accusing the other of continuing to carry out attacks.
Although he has often lashed out at the rebels, Duterte has repeatedly signaled he is open to resuming negotiations with them. In December, he sent an envoy to meet communist rebel leaders on self-exile in Europe to discuss the prospects of resuming peace talks.

