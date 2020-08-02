You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt tells Elon Musk: no, the pyramids were not built by aliens

Egypt tells Elon Musk: no, the pyramids were not built by aliens

1 / 2
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is known for his provocative online demeanour. (File/Reuters)
2 / 2
Experts say proof that the pyramids were constructed by humans can be found in the tombs within the structures. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mwwuu

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt tells Elon Musk: no, the pyramids were not built by aliens

  • Builders’ tombs are proof they were constructed by ancient Egyptians, experts say.
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt has invited billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk to visit its pyramids after he took to Twitter to claim they were built by aliens.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss shared the oft-repeated conspiracy theory on Friday, saying “Aliens built the pyramids obv.”

 

The tweet has since received more than 85,000 retweets and half a million likes.

In response, Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation, Rania al-Mashat, tweeted her admiration for Musk and his work at SpaceX, and extended an invitation for him to visit the pyramids to see them for himself.

She suggested he research how they were built and visit the tombs of the builders.

“Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you,” she added — followed by a rocket emoji.

 

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded in a short Arabic video, posted on social media, and said Mr Musk's argument was a “complete hallucination.”

“I found the tombs of the pyramids builders, which tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and were not slaves,” he said.

There are more than 100 surviving pyramids but the most famous is the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt — standing at more than 137m.

Most of them were built as final resting places for ancient Egyptian royalty.

Musk is known for his provocative and often erratic tweeting, which has landed him in hot water a number of times, particularly for tweets that discuss his car company Tesla’s stock prices.

Topics: Elon Musk Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists
Art & Culture
Egypt opens two ancient pyramids, unveils new finds

TWITTER POLL: Almost 3 of 4 readers prefer personal safety over festivities during Eid Al-Adha holidays

Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Almost 3 of 4 readers prefer personal safety over festivities during Eid Al-Adha holidays

  • Some abattoirs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have invested in online services for the religious ritual of Udhiyyah
Updated 01 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrating Eid Al-Adha and sending greetings to family and friends, as well as performing prayers, virtually is now an accepted new normal with the coronavirus scare not going away anytime soon.

The Islamic holidays, traditionally spent visiting loved ones and relatives to exchange warm wishes, is now a socially distanced celebration with almost three-fourths of Arab News readers saying they would rather stay at home to keep themselves safe.

Just over a quarter of the readers polled by Arab News would consider visiting loved ones during the long Eid weekend.

Even the religious ritual of Udhiyyah, where thousands of goat and sheep are sacrificed, has changed with customers shunning livestock markets and preferring to place orders online. During Eid, Muslims are encouraged to donate meat to people who are in need.

Some abattoirs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have even invested in online services so that customers can choose their preferred animal and the time of delivery through a mobile app.

Topics: eid al-adha social distancing Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Eid Al-Adha celebrated around the world amid pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform final hajj rituals as Muslims worldwide mark Eid Al-Adha

Latest updates

Algeria president orders probe into forest fires
Egypt tells Elon Musk: no, the pyramids were not built by aliens
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan
White House Chief of Staff Meadows says US will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview
UAE and Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.