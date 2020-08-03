You are here

Pharma giant Sanofi charged with manslaughter in birth defects case

French laboratory Sanofi is indicted for “involuntary homicides” over the devastating effects of the anti-epileptic drug valproate (Depakine). (FIle/AFP)
AFP

Pharma giant Sanofi charged with manslaughter in birth defects case

  • Studies say a Sanofi drug has caused disabilities in about 15,000-30,000 children whose mothers took the medicine while pregnant
  • On the market since 1967, the drug is used to treat epilepsy, migraines and bipolar disorder
PARIS: French prosecutors have indicted pharma giant Sanofi for manslaughter over birth defects linked to an epilepsy drug, the company said Monday, in a long-running case that has also seen it charged with fraud.
The charges relate to the drug valproate, marketed as Depakine among other trade names, which studies say has caused disabilities in about 15,000-30,000 children whose mothers took the medicine while pregnant.
On the market since 1967, the drug is used to treat epilepsy, migraines and bipolar disorder.
But research found that when pregnant women took the drug, their children had an elevated risk — between 10 to 40 percent — of congenital malformations, autism and learning difficulties.
Sanofi is facing separate charges of aggravated fraud and unintentionally causing injury in 42 cases filed by families, but insists it had warned health authorities of the drug’s risks already in the 1980s.
On Monday, the company confirmed a report in Le Monde newspaper that prosecutors have now also charged it with manslaughter.
But in a statement sent to AFP it insisted it had “fulfilled its obligation” of providing information on the drug and its side-effects, and said it “contests the validity of these proceedings.”
Sanofi said it has filed a legal challenge to the indictment.
Under the French legal system, charges do not automatically result in a trial as prosecutors can decide not to proceed based on a lack of evidence.
Last month, a French court ordered the state to pay thousands of euros in damages over the scandal, saying officials should have ensured the drug was not taken by pregnant women.
The court found that health officials knew about the risk of birth defects from Depakine already in 1983, and of learning disabilities and autism from 2004.
Another 500 complaints have been lodged with France’s national compensation agency for medical accidents, which has already proposed a 6.5-million-euro ($7.6-million) package for Depakine victims.
Sanofi, a France-based multinational, is working on a candidate vaccine against the novel coronavirus with Britain’s GSK, for which it will receive up to $2.1 billion from the US government.

Topics: Sanofi Pharmaceuticals

India’s Wockhardt to supply millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UK

Updated 28 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

India's Wockhardt to supply millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UK

  • The company has reserved fill-and-finish capacity — the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them — as part of an agreement with the UK government
Updated 28 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd. will supply millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 vaccines to the UK, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, it said on Monday.
The company has reserved fill-and-finish capacity — the final manufacturing step of putting vaccines into vials or syringes and packaging them — as part of an agreement with the UK government, it said.
Shares in Wockhardt jumped 10% after the news in a downcast Mumbai market.
The UK government has also reserved one fill-and-finish production line at a Wockhardt subsidiary in Wrexham, Wales for its exclusive use for the next 18 months to secure supply.
More than 150 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to stop the pandemic, with 25 in human clinical trials, according to the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus cases globally have crossed 18 million, including more than 688,000 deaths.

Topics: India Coronavirus vaccine UK

