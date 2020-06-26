You are here

Sanofi planning to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe

Sanofi said in December it was targeting $2.24 billion in cost savings by 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Sanofi would be focusing on efficiency gains through increased digitalization and IT outsourcing
PARIS: Sanofi said on Friday it is planning to slash up to 1,680 jobs in Europe, confirming what two sources familiar with the matter had previously said.
One source said the cuts would be carried out over three years. The sources declined to be identified because the plan had not been announced officially.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Sanofi was considering cutting hundreds of jobs and would discuss potential steps with staff representatives on Friday and June 29.
A source said Sanofi would be focusing on efficiency gains through increased digitalization and IT outsourcing.
The plans are part of a broader strategy outlined in December by the group’s chief executive Paul Hudson, who joined Sanofi in September last year.
In December, Sanofi said it was targeting $2.24 billion in cost savings by 2022.

Emirates resumes flights to seven destinations from Dubai

  • Latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations
DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates is to resume a further seven passenger services to its itinerary next month as the emirate continues to ease travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emirates will relaunch flights to Khartoum from July 3; Osaka from July 7; Narita from July 8; and Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 5.
The latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations.

The Dubai carrier previously reopened routes including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Manila, Kabul, Bahrain, Manchester and Zurich. It will also restart services to Auckland, Beirut, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from July 1 and Barcelona, Brussels, Munich and Washington DC from July 15.
Passengers however must comply with travel protocols following earlier announcements from Dubai that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7.
Airline passengers are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 as part of the travel requirements imposed by the Dubai government.

 

