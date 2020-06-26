Sanofi planning to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe

Emirates resumes flights to seven destinations from Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai carrier Emirates is to resume a further seven passenger services to its itinerary next month as the emirate continues to ease travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates will relaunch flights to Khartoum from July 3; Osaka from July 7; Narita from July 8; and Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 5.

The latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations.

Emirates adds 7 new cities for travellers, offering connections through @DXB to 48 cities in July. https://t.co/AzsbyVW725#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/JeQIGtf5qd — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 26, 2020

The Dubai carrier previously reopened routes including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Manila, Kabul, Bahrain, Manchester and Zurich. It will also restart services to Auckland, Beirut, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from July 1 and Barcelona, Brussels, Munich and Washington DC from July 15.

Passengers however must comply with travel protocols following earlier announcements from Dubai that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7.

Airline passengers are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 as part of the travel requirements imposed by the Dubai government.