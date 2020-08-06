KSRelief issues warning on charity appeals

RIYADH: Charitable appeals on some media outlets and social media platforms are being used as part of money laundering operations or to finance terrorism, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has warned.

In a statement on Thursday, KSRelief said that it is the sole authority responsible for receiving relief, charitable or humanitarian donations from the government or the community and delivering them to beneficiaries abroad. Some bodies and societies are ignoring orders issued in this regard by raising funds for countries, institutions or associations, KSRelief said.

The center urged Saudis to make charitable donations only through the authorized entity.

KSRelief has created an online portal to receive donations, which can be sent through donate.ksrelief.org or by sending an SMS message to 5565. Donors can also make bank transfers to Banque Saudi Fransi, Bank Albilad or Alinma Bank.

The center said it seeks to deliver aid to beneficiaries abroad according to the highest professional standards and financial transparency.

KSRelief does not deduct any administrative expenses from donations and is working in 49 countries in various sectors of humanitarian work.