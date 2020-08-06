KSRelief issues warning on charity appeals

You are here

Updated 07 August 2020
RIYADH: Charitable appeals on some media outlets and social media platforms are being used as part of money laundering operations or to finance terrorism, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has warned.
In a statement on Thursday, KSRelief said that it is the sole authority responsible for receiving relief, charitable or humanitarian donations from the government or the community and delivering them to beneficiaries abroad. Some bodies and societies are ignoring orders issued in this regard by raising funds for countries, institutions or associations, KSRelief said.

The center urged Saudis to make charitable donations only through the authorized entity.
KSRelief has created an online portal to receive donations, which can be sent through donate.ksrelief.org or by sending an SMS message to 5565. Donors can also make bank transfers to Banque Saudi Fransi, Bank Albilad or Alinma Bank.
The center said it seeks to deliver aid to beneficiaries abroad according to the highest professional standards and financial transparency.
KSRelief does not deduct any administrative expenses from donations and is working in 49 countries in various sectors of humanitarian work.

Saudi, Brazil UN envoys seek to strengthen ties

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held talks through a video conference with Ronaldo Costa Filho, Brazil’s UN representative.
The meeting reviewed the bilateral relationships and cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of common interest, global political developments and cooperation between their UN delegations.
Filho praised the Kingdom’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its cooperation with the international community, as well as the efforts of Al-Mouallimi in leading the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) advisory board.
Al-Mouallimi praised the support provided by Brazil to UNOCT and its cooperation with the international community.
The meeting also discussed Saudi-Brazilian cooperation within the G20, presided by Saudi Arabia in 2020. Filho commended the Kingdom for leading the group amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

