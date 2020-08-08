You are here

A complete ban on domestic and international commercial flights was imposed in March when Pakistan enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP file photo)
Pakistan reopens international flights as coronavirus cases continue to decline

  • Earlier this week authorities allowed to resumption of domestic flights from all of the country’s airports
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced that it will allow the full resumption of all types of international flights to and from the country’s airports from Sunday amid a steady decline in COVID-19 deaths and infections.
The announcement comes weeks after Pakistan partially reopened its airports for domestic and international commercial flights.
Earlier this week authorities allowed to resumption of domestic flights from all of the country’s airports.
A complete ban on domestic and international commercial flights was imposed in March when Pakistan enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Later, the restrictions were gradually eased and Pakistan witnessed a peak in virus deaths and infections in June.
Pakistan on Saturday reported only 14 fatalities from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising its total COVID-19-related fatalities to 6,068.

