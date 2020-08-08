You are here

More than 250,000 people now recovered from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

More than 250,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus disease as the Kingdom announced 1,492 more recoveries on Saturday. (File/SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,469 new cases of the disease
  • A total of 3,130 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: More than 250,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus disease as the Kingdom announced 1,492 more recoveries on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia’s health ministry also announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,469 new cases of the disease.
Of the new cases, 101 were reported in Riyadh, 61 in Madinah, 47 in Dammam and 47 in Jazan.
A total of 3,130 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi maritime authorities evacuate sick Turkish sailor

Updated 08 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi maritime authorities evacuate sick Turkish sailor

  • The sailor was suffering from high body temperature
  • Authorities took precautionary coronavirus measures and transferred him to a hospital
Updated 08 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jeddah’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Center evacuated a sick Turkish sailor aboard a tanker on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.
The unnamed sailor, crewing for a tanker flying a Marshall Islands flag, had to be evacuated as he had fever
As a precaution, authorities implemented coronavirus measures during his evacuation and subsequent transfer to Prince Mohammed bin Nasser hospital in Jazan after briefing local authorities, the report added.
The sailor is now in a stable condition and the tanker’s agent was briefed on precautionary measures, officials said.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Jeddah Jazan

