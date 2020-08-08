More than 250,000 people now recovered from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

LONDON: More than 250,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus disease as the Kingdom announced 1,492 more recoveries on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry also announced 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,469 new cases of the disease.

Of the new cases, 101 were reported in Riyadh, 61 in Madinah, 47 in Dammam and 47 in Jazan.

A total of 3,130 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.