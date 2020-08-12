You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience

What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience

Short Url

https://arab.news/mdzp9

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Edited by Stephanie Cacioppo and John T. Cacioppo

Humans, like many other animals, are a highly social species. But how do our biological systems implement social behaviors, and how do these processes shape the brain and biology? Spanning multiple disciplines, Introduction to Social Neuroscience seeks to engage students and scholars alike in exploring the effects of the brain’s perceived connections with others. 

This wide-ranging textbook provides a quintessential foundation for comprehending the psychological, neural, hormonal, cellular, and genomic mechanisms underlying such varied social processes as loneliness, empathy, theory-of-mind, trust, and cooperation.

Stephanie and John Cacioppo posit that our brain is our main social organ. They show how the same objective relationship can be perceived as friendly or threatening depending on the mental states of the individuals involved in that relationship. They present exercises and evidence-based findings readers can put into practice to better understand the neural roots of the social brain and the cognitive and health implications of a dysfunctional social brain. 

This textbook’s distinctive features include the integration of human and animal studies, clinical cases from medicine, multilevel analyses of topics from genes to societies, and a variety of methodologies.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Development Dilemma by Robert H. Bates
books
What We Are Reading Today: Revolutionary Lives

What We Are Reading Today: The Development Dilemma by Robert H. Bates

Updated 11 August 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Development Dilemma by Robert H. Bates

Updated 11 August 2020
Arab News

In The Development Dilemma, Robert Bates responds to this challenge by turning to history, focusing on England and France. By the end of the 18th century, England stood poised to enter “the great transformation.” France by contrast verged on state failure, and life and property were insecure. Probing the histories of these countries, Bates uncovers a powerful tension between prosperity and security: Both may be necessary for development, he argues, but efforts to achieve the one threaten the achievement of the other. A fundamental tension pervades the political economy of development.

Bates also argues that while the creation of a central hierarchy—a state—may be necessary to the achievement of development, it is not sufficient. What matters is how the power of the state is used. France and England teach us that in some settings the seizure and redistribution of wealth—not its safeguarding and fostering—is a winning political strategy.

These countries also suggest the features that mark those settings—features that appear in nations throughout the developing world.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Revolutionary Lives
books
What We Are Reading Today: After the Last Border

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience
Taliban rule out cease-fire until it is agreed in talks
Dr. Kholood Mohamed, head of Tabuk’s regional council
S&P 500 inches closer to record high
Notice setting date for Saudi international flights ‘is bogus’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.