You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases

Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases

Some 12 cases were reported in Jordan on Wednesday in addition to 13 on Tuesday. (AFP/FIle)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gchx

Updated 12 August 2020
Reuters

Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated 12 August 2020
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a spike in COVID-19 cases coming from its northern neighbour, officials said on Wednesday.
They said the interior minister's decision to close the Jaber crossing would come into effect on Thursday morning.
The move, which also puts officials working at the crossing under quarantine, comes after 12 cases were reported on Wednesday in addition to 13 on Tuesday in the first such surge for several weeks.
The country's other land crossings with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories are only open for commercial goods since the tight lockdown in March to stem the pandemic.
Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said on Wednesday the spike was a "source of concern" and officials have said most cases came from truck drivers arriving from Syria, where NGOs say a significant rise in cases has been recorded by humanitarian workers.
Earlier this month the kingdom postponed a resumption of international flight services that was planned for Wednesday.
 

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Jordan Syria

Related

Middle-East
Jordan to ramp up repatriation of nationals
Middle-East
Child dies, 700 sick in Jordan mass food poisoning

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

Updated 12 August 2020
SALMA AHMED

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

  • The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention
Updated 12 August 2020
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: The fate of at least 35 Egyptian fishermen hangs in the balance after they were arrested by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Nov. 2 last year.  

The families of the fishermen have appealed to the Egyptian government to step up their efforts to secure their freedom as Cairo has been working on their release since November.

Little is known about the fate of the fishermen in Libya other than their location, after it was leaked to Egyptian authorities that they were held in the Turmina Prison, which is affiliated with the GNA.

The head of the Fishermen’s Syndicate in Kafr El-Sheikh, Ahmed Nassar, said they had not been able to communicate with the fishermen since last November and after their disappearance they came to learn that the GNA authorities had detained them.

The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention. Nassar said that the fishermen were not fishing in Libyan territory without a permit.

Nassar explained that the fishermen were working on Libyan boats. Alongside them were a number of colleagues working on boats that belong to the Al-Wefaq government. They were not approached by anyone unlike their detained colleagues who were arrested and sent to prison without being charged with any crime.

The Fishermen’s Syndicate chief said that people had called on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the government, and the consular section had also been contacted about the matter.

Many of the detained fishermen come from Kafr El-Sheikh, while others come from Abu Qir in the governorate of Alexandria.

The fishermen had been supporting families of up to eight members.

Egyptian authorities say they are exerting great efforts to bring the fishermen back safely, while the fishermen’s families continue to demand safety and justice for the men.

Topics: Libya GNA Egyptian fishermen

Related

Middle-East
Collision kills 13 Egyptian fishermen in Gulf of Suez; 13 missing
Middle-East
2 Egyptian fishermen killed by Tunisian navy

Latest updates

Cyberattacks hit 95% of Saudi businesses last year, says study
Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen
Libyan Air Force destroys mercenary convoy near Egyptian ‘red line’
Education in GCC region seeks a ‘new normal’ as coronavirus crisis drags on
Cash for chaos as brokers swoop in on battered Beirut after blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.