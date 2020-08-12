You are here

Over half of Beirut health facilities ‘non-functional’: WHO

The Moroccan field hospital in Karantina, near the Port of Beirut, August 12, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • WHO’s Richard Brennan: Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centers in the Lebanese capital, ‘we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional’
  • Brennan urged authorities to ‘restore functionality of many of those health facilities as quickly as possible’ to help the country deal with both casualties of the blast and a spike in COVID-19 cases
AFP

CAIRO: More than half of Beirut’s health care facilities evaluated by the World Health Organization are “non-functional” following last week’s deadly portside explosion, the organization said Wednesday.
Following an assessment of 55 clinics and health centers in the Lebanese capital, “we know now that just over 50 percent are non-functional,” said WHO’s regional emergency director Richard Brennan at a virtual press conference in Cairo.
Three major hospitals were non-functional and another three operating at well below normal capacity, he said.
“That means we have lost around 500 beds,” he added.
He urged Lebanese authorities and their partners to “restore functionality of many of those health facilities as quickly as possible” to help the country deal with both casualties of the blast and a spike in novel coronavirus cases.
Lebanon has so far tallied 7,121 cases including 87 deaths, out of a population of six million, according to the Lebanese health ministry’s tally on Tuesday.

The Eastern Mediterranean country was rocked on August 4 by its worst-ever peacetime disaster when more than 2,700 tons of amoninum nitrate exploded at Beirut port, killing 171 people and disfiguring the country’s capital.
Iman Shankiti, WHO Representative for Lebanon, said intensive care units and regular beds were occupied by trauma cases following the explosion.
This, coupled with the increase in coronavirus infections, resulted in “deficiency within the ICU and the regular beds in hospitals... which will have an impact on the hospitalization capacity in Lebanon,” she added.

More tribal clashes in Sudanese city; death toll at 25

Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
AP

More tribal clashes in Sudanese city; death toll at 25

  • Fighting erupted this week between Beni Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe
Updated 9 min 4 sec ago
AP

CAIRO, Juba: Tribal clashes that have gripped a Sudanese port city over the past three days have killed at least 25 people and wounded scores, a doctors’ association said on Wednesday.

The fighting in Port Sudan in the eastern province of Red Sea erupted earlier this week between the Beni Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe. It was not the first time the two tribes clashed in Port Sudan or elsewhere in the county.

The clashes prompted local authorities on Tuesday to impose a round-the-clock curfew across the city. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday that troops have been deployed to Port Sudan to help contain the fighting.

He urged political parties in eastern Sudan to cooperate with local authorities to “protect security and social peace.”

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee said the clashes continued until late on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 25, after 13 people were initially reported killed on Tuesday, it said. At least 87 others were wounded.

The committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals’ Association that spearheaded nationwide protests against longtime leader Omar Bashir. The military ousted Bashir amid the protests in April last year.

Local media reported that several houses and shops were set on fire amid the violence in Port Sudan.

The tensions between the two tribes date back to May 2019 in the eastern city of Qadarif, mainly over water and other resources. The clashes flared up in August last year in Port Sudan, when at least three dozen people from both sides were killed. They also clashed in January in the port city, when nine people were killed.

The tribal violence poses a significant challenge to efforts of Sudan’s transitional authorities to stabilize the country amid a fragile transition to democracy.

