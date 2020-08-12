You are here

  • Home
  • Macron warns Iran: Don’t meddle in Lebanon's fightback from Beirut blast

Opinion

Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg

Although badly broken, Lebanon can be put back together

Read article

Macron warns Iran: Don’t meddle in Lebanon's fightback from Beirut blast

Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday that all concerned parties should refrain from external interference in Lebanon. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdfe6

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Macron warns Iran: Don’t meddle in Lebanon's fightback from Beirut blast

  • Macron tells Rouhani to support a new government, which can manage the emergency
  • Risk that Hezbollah will use international aid to follow Tehran agenda, analysts tell Arab News
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron warned Iran on Wednesday to stay out of Lebanon as it rebuilds after last week’s devastating blast.

Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani it was essential “for all the powers concerned ... to avoid any outside interference and to support the putting in place of a government that can manage the emergency.”
At least 171 people died and more than 6,000 were injured when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in a warehouse in Beirut port last week, devastating large parts of the city and leaving about 300,000 people homeless.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his government resigned amid an outpouring of public anger against Lebanon’s corrupt and inept ruling elite, and protesters have also demanded an end to Hezbollah’s grip on the levers of power, armed and funded by Iran.

Macron was the first world leader to visit Beirut after the explosion and has led the international response, hosting a virtual aid conference that raised $300 million in pledges.

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar, said the French president’s warning to Iran was a significant development.
“This is the real crux of the problem,” he told Arab News. “Iran, through its proxy, a heavily armed terrorist militia, has wreaked havoc in Lebanon. The Iranians have held the country hostage at gunpoint. Macron has done the right thing in calling them out."
Al-Shehri said the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his government was the first step in freeing Lebanon from the clutches of both Iran and Hezbollah. “But this is by no means enough. If this government is replaced by another which is at the mercy of Hezbollah, then it will be back to square one.

“It is important for France and other world powers to ensure that Hezbollah is disarmed and that it hands over its weapons to the Lebanese army; only then will there be stability. As long as there is a state within a state, nobody from the global community will come forward to rescue Lebanon from the difficulties it finds itself in."
Al-Shehri said Macron had correctly understood the problem and had done the right thing in warning Iran. “Now he should take this to its logical conclusion and end the nightmare for Lebanon, the Lebanese people, and the region," he said. “France will find many takers in the international and regional communities in its efforts to clean up the mess in Lebanon.”

French senator Natalie Goulet told Arab News that France and the EU were “playing with fire” over Hezbollah. 

“As the only Lebanese party that has never disarmed, its paramilitary and its international network make it a force more powerful than the Lebanese army,” she said. “It is not without reason that many countries, including the US, classify this movement as a terrorist organization. 

“But the EU and France make a totally artificial distinction between the paramilitary branch, which is associated with terrorism, and the political branch, which is not.

“It seems to me to be utopian to think that Iran would withdraw support from its proxy.

“And there is a serious risk that Hezbollah will use international financial help for Lebanon to follow its agenda,which is fixed by Tehran. We must not be be blind or naïve.” 

Topics: Beirut explosion Emmanuel Macron President Rouhani

Related

Middle-East
Over half of Beirut health facilities ‘non-functional’: WHO
Middle-East
Change needed in Lebanon after Beirut blast, says German foreign minister

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

  • The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention
Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: The fate of at least 35 Egyptian fishermen hangs in the balance after they were arrested by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Nov. 2 last year.  

The families of the fishermen have appealed to the Egyptian government to step up their efforts to secure their freedom as Cairo has been working on their release since November.

Little is known about the fate of the fishermen in Libya other than their location, after it was leaked to Egyptian authorities that they were held in the Turmina Prison, which is affiliated with the GNA.

The head of the Fishermen’s Syndicate in Kafr El-Sheikh, Ahmed Nassar, said they had not been able to communicate with the fishermen since last November and after their disappearance they came to learn that the GNA authorities had detained them.

The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention. Nassar said that the fishermen were not fishing in Libyan territory without a permit.

Nassar explained that the fishermen were working on Libyan boats. Alongside them were a number of colleagues working on boats that belong to the Al-Wefaq government. They were not approached by anyone unlike their detained colleagues who were arrested and sent to prison without being charged with any crime.

The Fishermen’s Syndicate chief said that people had called on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the government, and the consular section had also been contacted about the matter.

Many of the detained fishermen come from Kafr El-Sheikh, while others come from Abu Qir in the governorate of Alexandria.

The fishermen had been supporting families of up to eight members.

Egyptian authorities say they are exerting great efforts to bring the fishermen back safely, while the fishermen’s families continue to demand safety and justice for the men.

Topics: Libya GNA Egyptian fishermen

Related

Middle-East
Collision kills 13 Egyptian fishermen in Gulf of Suez; 13 missing
Middle-East
2 Egyptian fishermen killed by Tunisian navy

Latest updates

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen
Libyan Air Force destroys mercenary convoy near Egyptian ‘red line’
Cash for chaos as brokers swoop in on battered Beirut after blast
Egyptian actor and academic Sanaa Shafea dies aged 77
Baby George, born amid Beirut blast, is ‘light in the darkness’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.