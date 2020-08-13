You are here

  Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi, Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists chairman

Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi
Dr. Faisal Al-Sharabi has been chairman of the board of directors at the Professional Association for Statisticians and Data Scientists since January 2020.
He has also been an adviser to the president of the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics and has served in several executive positions within the authority since June 2017.
Before that, he was director of the statistics department at the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Riyadh, from 1992 till 2017.
Al-Sharabi has been vice chairman of the Saudi Association for Statistical Sciences at King Khalid University, Abha, since 2017.
He is a member of the insurance and risk management advisory board at the University of Business and Technology and numerous statistical advisory and scientific research ethics committees
in the Kingdom.
Al-Sharabi has said it is “heartwarming” to see the Kingdom focusing attention on statistics and data.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 relies on analysis of figures and data to achieve its goals of transforming the Kingdom while maintaining its strong economic status, Al-Sharabi said.
Statistics and data science are major tools to ensure proper strategic decision-making,
he added.
Al-Sharabi gained his bachelor’s degree in statistics from King Saud University. He also received a master’s degree in applied statistics from the University of Vermont, US, and Ph.D. in informatics science from the University of Bradford, UK.

