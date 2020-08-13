Jouf governor inspects projects in Dumat Al-Jandal province

SAKAKA: Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday inspected service, health and tourism projects in Dumat Al-Jandal province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



He first visited the conference and events hall, where he was greeted by the governor of Dumat Al-Jandal, Talal Al-Tamiat, the region’s secretary, Atef Al-Sharaan, and the mayor of Dumat Al-Jandal, Fahd Al-Anzi.



Al-Sharaan briefed Prince Faisal on the project’s components such as the main halls and multipurpose reception areas, a theater, outdoor squares and facilities. These will host and organize national and official events.



At the end of his tour the governor agreed to the project’s name: Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz Convention Center.



He then visited the Jouf regional museum, where he was briefed on its proportions and details. The museum features a timeline of the Jouf area and its archaeological and heritage sites, in addition to archaeological and heritage monuments illustrating aspects of the Jouf civilization.



The museum also has halls for permanent exhibitions and visiting exhibitions, lecture halls, halls for children, workshops for photography and restoration, a library, administrative offices, public facilities and support services that enable visitors to see the contents of the museum easily.



Prince Faisal expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Tourism and its regional branch for their efforts in preserving the region’s monuments and history, and implementing programs aimed at introducing the archaeological and historical sites of Jouf.



He then inspected the outpatient building development and expansion project of Dumat Al-Jandal General Hospital, where he was received by Fares Al-Ruwaili, the region’s director of the General Directorate of Health Affairs.



Prince Faisal toured the project, which consists of 53 clinics in various medical specialties, an outpatient pharmacy, and blood-sampling laboratory for outpatient clinics.



He urged the quick completion of the project in accordance with the highest standards and for it to be equipped with modern devices to boost the health system in the province.



Al-Ruwaili expressed his sincere thanks to the governor and his deputy for their support for health practitioners and the development of the health service system in the region.



Prince Faisal hailed the efforts made by the government in the municipal field and the support for municipal projects benefiting citizens, urging everyone to redouble their efforts to complete these projects on time.

