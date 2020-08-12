You are here

  Dr. Kholood Mohamed, head of Tabuk's regional council

Dr. Kholood Mohamed, head of Tabuk’s regional council

Dr. Kholood Mohamed
Dr. Kholood Mohamed has become the first woman in the Kingdom to head Tabuk’s regional council, with the Saudi interior minister approving her appointment as the body’s secretary-general.
Al-Khamis called on Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan on Monday and the prince congratulated her on her new position, emphasizing the role of Saudi women in government agencies.
She is an assistant professor of inorganic chemistry and supervisor of the chemistry department at the University of Tabuk.
She joined the university in 2010 as a teaching assistant in the science faculty, later becoming a lecturer and then being promoted to associate professor.
She did her doctorate in inorganic chemistry from Howard University in the US in 2018. She obtained her master’s degree from King Saud University in Riyadh and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tabuk.
Al-Khamis is a member of several scientific bodies such as the Supreme Committee of Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Scientific Excellence, American Chemical Society, and the Committee for the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity.
She has presented many research studies during her career, and participated locally and abroad in specialist activities in the science field.

 

Notice setting date for Saudi international flights 'is bogus'

Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Notice setting date for Saudi international flights ‘is bogus’

  • Aviation chiefs issue official denial after fake circular says passengers can fly to and from Kingdom from October
Updated 18 min 57 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A fake circular suggesting Saudi Arabia will resume international flights in October has been condemned as “completely baseless and fabricated” by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).
Rumors that international flights will shortly return have been circulating on social media in recent weeks without any official statement from GACA.
On Tuesday, the authority denied announcing the resumption of international flights and said information being circulated was fabricated.
Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since domestic flights restarted on May 31, rumors have been circulating regarding the return of international flights. On Monday, the bogus GACA circular was shared on various social media platforms suggesting flights into and out of Saudi Arabia would resume in October. It sparked a flurry of speculation.
The circular, titled “No flights till October 2020,” said: “An employee of the GACA has stated in a recent interview that all international flights to and from the Kingdom are to remain suspended till the month of October.” Quoting a GACA official, the circular said that the decision was subject to the number of coronavirus cases, which must “come down to three digits.”
GACA official spokesman Ibrahim bin Abdullah Alrwosa told Arab News the circular “is completely baseless and fabricated.”
He shared a tweet from the authority’s public relations department describing the circular as incorrect.
The civil aviation authority has previously said there is no specific date for the resumption of international flights, he added.
All international flights remain suspended until further notice.
However, exceptions have been made for humanitarian assistance and emergency cases, medical evacuation flights and repatriation of stranded citizens and expatriates wanting to return home.

