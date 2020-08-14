Russ’s Dubai concert postponed again

Tomb Raider games have been around for almost 20 years, making them special for most gamers and garnering a legion of devotees. However, fans of the series might have been forgiven for forgetting about them somewhat, at least until a new set were released for the PlayStation 4, the first coming in 2013.
The game has always portrayed an independent, strong woman, the all-action Lara Croft, whose hunger for exploring was never quenchable, and who would fight people, animals, and magical creatures in equal measure.
However, in the first game released for the PlayStation 4, “Tomb Raider,” we saw the origins of Croft. In her very first adventure, her ship crashes onto the shore of an island, and there she travels to uncover the haunting secrets hidden beyond.
After “Tomb Raider,” Square Enix released two other games for the series on PlayStation 4: “The Rise of The Tomb Raider” and “Shadow of The Tomb Raider.” The first two received rave reviews, portraying the conplex shifts in Croft’s character deftly alongside an ever increasing array of skills.
However, the third game in the trilogy, whilst promising much, seemed like more of the same. Nothing new was added, it seemed like more of an elongated side mission from one of the previous games than a game in itself.