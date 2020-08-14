You are here

  • Home
  • Russ’s Dubai concert postponed again

Russ’s Dubai concert postponed again

The concert has been postponed to 2021. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/26bcx

Updated 14 August 2020
Arab News

Russ’s Dubai concert postponed again

Updated 14 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper and producer Russ’s Dubai concert, which was set to take place on Nov. 27, has been postponed for the second time, organizers said Friday.

The concert, which is now expected to happen in 2021, was initially scheduled to take place on March 27 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, but was postponed to November over coronavirus fears.

Organizers tweeted that ticket holders would receive a full refund within 21 working days.

The new date is yet to be announced.

Topics: Russ

What We Are Playing Today: Tomb Raider

Photo/Supplied
Updated 15 August 2020
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Playing Today: Tomb Raider

  • After “Tomb Raider,” Square Enix released two other games for the series on PlayStation 4: “The Rise of The Tomb Raider” and “Shadow of The Tomb Raider”
Updated 15 August 2020
AMEERA ABID

Tomb Raider games have been around for almost 20 years, making them special for most gamers and garnering a legion of devotees. However, fans of the series might have been forgiven for forgetting about them somewhat, at least until a new set were released for the PlayStation 4, the first coming in 2013.
The game has always portrayed an independent, strong woman, the all-action Lara Croft, whose hunger for exploring was never quenchable, and who would fight people, animals, and magical creatures in equal measure.
However, in the first game released for the PlayStation 4, “Tomb Raider,” we saw the origins of Croft. In her very first adventure, her ship crashes onto the shore of an island, and there she travels to uncover the haunting secrets hidden beyond.
After “Tomb Raider,” Square Enix released two other games for the series on PlayStation 4: “The Rise of The Tomb Raider” and “Shadow of The Tomb Raider.” The first two received rave reviews, portraying the conplex shifts in Croft’s character deftly alongside an ever increasing array of skills.
However, the third game in the trilogy, whilst promising much, seemed like more of the same. Nothing new was added, it seemed like more of an elongated side mission from one of the previous games than a game in itself.

Topics: What We Are Playing Today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Playing Today: Uncharted series
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Playing Today: ‘God of War’

Latest updates

Bayern stuns Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semis
Trump wrote to Assad about journalist missing in Syria, says Pompeo
What We Are Playing Today: Tomb Raider
NBA teams face concerns outside of bubble
Willian joins Arsenal after contract expires at Chelsea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.