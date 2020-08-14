Russ’s Dubai concert postponed again

DUBAI: US rapper and producer Russ’s Dubai concert, which was set to take place on Nov. 27, has been postponed for the second time, organizers said Friday.

The concert, which is now expected to happen in 2021, was initially scheduled to take place on March 27 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, but was postponed to November over coronavirus fears.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: We are sorry to announce that the headline show with Russ scheduled for November 27th has been cancelled. Ticket holders will receive a full refund within 21 working days. Please follow our channels for further information regarding a new date soon. pic.twitter.com/9xxBAnSYHK — Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) August 14, 2020

Organizers tweeted that ticket holders would receive a full refund within 21 working days.

The new date is yet to be announced.