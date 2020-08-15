You are here

  • Home
  • Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine

Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine

A scientist works inside a laboratory of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5f7d5

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has started manufacturing its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the health ministry.
Russia has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and the first for the coronavirus to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Upgrade on track as Russian trains join Egypt rail fleet

New York museums, galleries to reopen from August 24

Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
AFP

New York museums, galleries to reopen from August 24

  • Visitors will have to wear face masks
  • Premises will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity
Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: New York’s museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen starting August 24, state governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday after a five-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.
However, there will be mandatory face masks, timed ticketing with staggered entry and just 25 percent occupancy, he tweeted.
The reopening does not include performing arts venues, which will remain shut until the end of the year.
New York’s famed Metropolitan Museum of Art, which normally welcomes seven million visitors a year, said it would reopen on August 29.
“After nearly six months, The Met’s reopening will be a historic moment for the Museum and the City,” Met president Daniel Weiss said in a statement.
“Throughout the recent months of uncertainty, isolation and grief, we have longed for the day when we can safely welcome everyone back to The Met, where all can find comfort, inspiration, and a sense of community.”
The Whitney Museum of American Art will reopen on September 3 but the Museum of Modern Art has yet to announce its reopening date.
The Metropolitan Opera is scheduled to resume on December 31, while Broadway theaters will remain closed until at least January.
New York state was initially hard hit by the coronavirus and has recorded 25,232 deaths and 424,167 infections so far, Cuomo said in an update Friday.
He highlighted the state’s progress against the pandemic with under one percent of coronavirus tests proving positive over the past seven days.

Topics: New York United States Metropolitan Museum of Art Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt resumes flights to 14 international destinations, including Paris, New York and Sharjah

Latest updates

‘Love on the Spectrum’ is heartfelt, authentic and real
Russia starts production of COVID-19 vaccine
British-Moroccan model Nora Attal debuts dramatic hair transformation
New York museums, galleries to reopen from August 24
Iran cries victory after UN rejects US bid to extend arms embargo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.