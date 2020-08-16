US-China trade review delayed as Beijing lifts farm, oil spending

You are here

Signs of Xi Jinping relenting on trade could help US President Donald Trump silence domestic critics. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The trade agreement has emerged as a lone source of stability amid strain in the US-China relationship over coronavirus
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US and China have delayed a review of their Phase 1 trade deal initially slated for Saturday, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters, citing scheduling conflicts and the need to allow time for more Chinese purchases of US exports.

No new date for the initial six-month compliance review between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has been agreed, the sources said.

The officials were expected to hold a video conference on Saturday, the six-month anniversary of the trade deal’s Feb. 15 entry into force as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading globally.

One source familiar with the talks said the delay was related to a conference of senior Communist Party leaders at the seaside town of Beidaihe on China’s northeast coast. The postponement did not reflect any substantive problem with the trade deal, the source said, adding: “The new date has not been finalized yet.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his view that the trade deal was “doing very well,” but did not comment on the delayed meeting. The White House referred queries on the talks to Lighthizer’s office, which did not respond to a Reuters query about plans for the review.

Another source familiar with the plans said that US officials wanted more time to allow China to increase purchases of US goods agreed in the deal, to improve the political optics of the review.

China’s imports of US farm and manufactured goods, energy and services are behind the pace needed to meet a first-year target increase of $77 billion over 2017 purchases.

But as China’s economy has recovered from a coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, purchases have increased. On Friday, the US Department of Agriculture reported the sale of 126,000 tons of soybeans to China, marking the eighth consecutive weekday with large sales to Chinese buyers.

US oil traders, shipbrokers and Chinese importers also said Chinese state-owned oil firms have tentatively booked tankers to carry at least 20 million barrels of US crude for August and September, indicating a ramp-up in energy purchases.

Trump administration officials have signaled that they are satisfied with the pace of purchases in recent weeks and have no plans to abandon the trade deal, which also includes some increased access for US financial services firms in China, strengthened intellectual property protections and removal of some agricultural trade barriers..

Delaying the meeting, even briefly, could allow China to complete more purchases, which would help Lighthizer persuade Trump to stick to the deal.

Signs of Chinese compliance could also help blunt criticism from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who last week said the agreement that Trump has called a historic win is “failing.”

The trade agreement has emerged as a lone source of stability amid strain in the US-China relationship over coronavirus, human rights crackdowns and sanctions.

Topics: US-China trade Beijing Oil

Updated 6 min ago
Faisal Faeq

Faisal Faeq

Crude oil prices remained stable for the third month in a row with Brent crude moving in a tight range between $40 and $45 per barrel since early June. 

Brent advanced to $44.80 per barrel by the end of the week as WTI also gained to $42.01 per barrel.

The big three global oil outlooks published by OPEC, the International Energy Agency and the US Energy Information Administration were all bearish and based on the view that demand may not recover to 2019 levels until 2022 at the earliest.

Transport fuels were seen as especially vulnerable with jet fuel and gasoline the hardest hit by pandemic-related lockdowns.

However OPEC’s latest monthly report suggests that global refining margins may be trending upwards back into positive territory, particularly in Asia.

In general, the sharp downturn in refined petroleum product prices was largely driven by an alarming growth in product inventory levels even as lockdowns eased worldwide.

The IEA reported the steepest downgrades for the second half of this year, driven largely be the continuing weak demand for jet fuel.

More positive signs of recovering demand in the US and Asia should have boosted prices much higher than they have but instead the market remains focused on persistent uncertainties about a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the potential for a return of lockdowns in the winter. 

The latest OECD data show that commercial oil stocks rose by 24.3 million barrels for the fourth consecutive month to 301.5 million barrels higher than a year earlier and 291.2 million barrels above the latest five-year average. Refined product inventories may remain elevated due to weak public transportation and air transport fuel demand. However the outlook may be more positive for heating oil and naphtha that receive some support from sectors less affected by the pandemic such as home heating and petrochemicals.

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

