Reem Al-Frayan, executive director of the G20 Saudi Secretariat

Reem Al-Frayan
Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

Reem Al-Frayan, executive director of the G20 Saudi Secretariat

  • Al-Frayan obtained her bachelor’s degree in technical education and training from Ohio State University in 2001
Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

Dr. Reem Al-Frayan has been the executive director of the G20 Saudi Secretariat since January 2020, and its senior adviser since January 2019.
She has also been a women’s committee member of the Council of Family Affairs since January 2018, and advisory committee member of the Deanship of Community Service and Continuous Education since January 2018.
Al-Frayan obtained her bachelor’s degree in technical education and training from Ohio State University in 2001. She did a master’s in instructional technologies and media policy and leadership at the same university in 2002.
She pursued a second master’s degree in educational leadership and organization at the University of California in 2013. Al-Frayan did a Ph.D. in the same field from the same university in 2014.
Prior to her current position, she worked as instructional technology unit supervisor at the Arab Open University in Kuwait between 2003 and 2004. Al-Frayan also worked as a training specialist for the National Project for Tourism Human Resources Development at the General Authority for Tourism and Antiquities between 2005 and 2006.
She worked as an administrative planning and processing development officer between October 2006 and October 2007 at the King Abdul Aziz Medical City.
Al-Frayan was a member of the supervisory board at the Chambers Election Committee between 2008 and 2009.
She worked as the general manager of businesswomen’s affairs at the Council of Saudi Chambers between October 2007 and January 2010 and as its assistant secretary-general between September 2014 and October 2018.
In 2013, she was selected by the Saudi-US Trade Group to serve as a student ambassador for the 2013 US-Saudi Business Opportunity Forum in Los Angeles.

Empowerment of women and youth government’s top priority, says Saudi governor

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal during a briefing on a self-employment project to train young Saudi men and women in coffee making. (SPA)
Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

Empowerment of women and youth government's top priority, says Saudi governor

  • More than 1,000 people have so far applied for the two-month program
Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

AL-QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal was briefed on an initiative by the Qudra National Women’s Association to train young Saudi men and women and promote self-employment. The “Barista” project aims to provide training in coffee making and enable the youth to start their own businesses.
The governor was informed about the mechanism through which the association engages the local community and empowers people. More than 1,000 people have so far applied for the two-month program.
Prince Faisal praised the initiative and stressed the importance of such projects for the socioeconomic development of the country. The governor said that the empowerment of youth and finding employment for them is  a government top priority.
In a separate meeting, the region’s education officials called on the governor and briefed him on the measures the education department was taking to ensure uninterrupted education by using the latest technology during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

