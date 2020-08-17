Google to donate $2.2m to support Lebanon

DUBAI: Google has announced a donation of $2.2 million to support the people of Beirut who were affected by the explosion that devastated the Lebanese capital on Aug. 4.

The funds, which were raised as part of an employee donation-matching program, will be given to local NGOs in Lebanon that provide medical relief, public shelter and food donation.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in Beirut. Our thoughts go out to every person in and outside of Lebanon impacted,” said Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The Google donation will go to local NGOs and charitable organizations in Lebanon that are doing hard work on the ground to serve affected and displaced individuals and families,” he added.

“Across our products from Search, Maps and YouTube, we will continue to drive donations, support local businesses, and give access to critical information that people there need at this very difficult time.”

Google.org will also be funding Youth Business International (YBI), a global entrepreneur support network, to provide recovery support for local Lebanese businesses and entrepreneurs.

YBI’s Rapid Response and Recovery program will offer crisis helplines, targeted advice, training and webinars to support the most affected businesses and business owners.

The program will also include mentorship by Google employees who will help business owners upskill and adapt to challenges ahead of them.