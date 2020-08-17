Egyptian Parliament approves maritime agreement with Greece

CAIRO: The Egyptian parliament approved on Monday an agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between Egypt and Greece and establish an exclusive economic zone between the two countries.
The agreement between the Egyptian and Greek governments was reached earlier this month. The Constitutional and Legislative Committee of the House of Representatives in Egypt said on Monday the deal could go ahead.
It creates a partial designation line between the economic zones of the two countries.
In Greece, diplomats said the deal effectively nullified an accord between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based government.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry previously said the area contains promising oil and gas reserves.
“This agreement allows both countries to move forward in maximizing the utilization of the resources available in the exclusive economic zone, especially promising oil and gas reserves,” Shoukry said earlier.
