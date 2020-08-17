You are here

Belarus engulfed in ninth night of protests as Lukashenko heckled

Belarus is experiencing its largest ever protest movement, aimed at removing the country's longtime ruler, Aleksander Lukashenko. (AP)
Updated 17 August 2020
AFP

MINSK: Demonstrators descended on the Belarusian capital on Monday for a ninth night of protests against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who was heckled by factory workers as pressure grows on him to step down.
Several thousand protesters gathered at Independence Square in central Minsk, waving the red-and-white flag of the opposition, chanting “Leave” and calling on the ex-Soviet country’s authoritarian leader to resign.
Demonstrators also marched to detention centers demanding the release of opposition leaders and protesters arrested during rallies against the results of a presidential election on August 9 that Lukashenko claims to have won with 80 percent of the vote.
Employees at several factories and state television earlier walked off the job after the biggest opposition rallies in Lukashenko’s 26 years in power on Sunday.
More than 100,000 people took part in a “March for Freedom” following calls for continued demonstrations from Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who stood against Lukashenko on August 9 and claims she won the election.

While European Union leaders are to hold an emergency video summit on Belarus on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States was following events “very closely,” describing it as a “terrible situation.”
However, Russia, the most powerful ally of Lukashenko, has said it is ready to step in if necessary.

A police crackdown that has seen thousands arrested and widespread allegations of brutality appears to have turned even Lukashenko’s support base at state-owned industries against him.
In footage widely shared on social media, workers at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant (MZKT) interrupted Lukashenko with shouts of “Leave!” as he tried to give a speech on Monday.
An angry Lukashenko, who had earlier told the workers he would not give in to calls for new elections, walked off the stage, saying: “Thank you, I have said everything. You can shout ‘Leave’.”
In a video recording of the speech, Lukashenko can be heard saying: “Until you kill me, there will be no elections.”
Yet later he suggested that he may be willing to hand over power following a referendum on the constitution.
“You should get it approved in a referendum and then, using that new constitution, if you want, hold both parliamentary or presidential elections,” he said.
Hundreds of workers and protesters had gathered outside the plant to demand his resignation.
“We plan to participate in all peaceful strikes, in all peaceful protest actions... so that the government will finally realize they are fighting with their own people,” Ilya Rybkin, a 30-year-old road worker, told AFP outside the plant.
Demonstrators also gathered outside the Minsk headquarters of state television, where local media reported that 600 people joined the strike.
Maria Kolesnikova, a senior opposition leader, joined the protesters, saying: “I know how scared you are, because we are all scared. Thank you for overcoming your fear and joining the majority.”
Production at the Belaruskali potash producer was partially suspended after workers joined the walkout, Russian news agencies reported.
Potash, used to make fertilizer, is a major source of income for Belarus, which is one of the largest producers in the world.

Lukashenko has defied calls to stand down after the election that saw him imprison his closest rivals, shun independent observers and unleash a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.
The opposition called for a general strike after hundreds of workers at state-run factories first downed tools last week.
In a video posted online on Monday, Tikhanovskaya — now in exile in Lithuania — said that although she never planned to enter politics she was prepared to temporarily take over the leadership.
“Fate decreed that I’d find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice,” said Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old political novice who ran for president only after other potential candidates including her husband were jailed.
“I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period.”
Tikhanovskaya, who says she will organize new elections if Lukashenko steps down, has demanded the release of all detainees and criminal cases be opened against those who ordered the crackdown.
More than 6,700 people arrested, hundreds wounded and two people have died in the crackdown.
Belarusian health care workers in a statement on Monday vowed to treat everyone regardless of the political stance and appealed to officials to allow access to injured protesters in detention.
Detainees have gradually been released, many emerging with horrific accounts of beatings and torture.

WASHINGTON: Former rival Bernie Sanders and prominent Republican John Kasich joined forces in a display of unity for Joe Biden on Monday, the opening night of a Democratic convention showcasing the broad coalition arrayed against President Donald Trump.
Former first lady Michelle Obama was due to cap a parade of speakers making the case for a Biden presidency during a four-day virtual convention to formally nominate him as the Democratic challenger to Trump in the Nov. 3 US election.
“In response to the unprecedented set of crises we face, we need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency,” Sanders, a US senator and Biden’s top primary rival, was set to tell the convention.
The coronavirus pandemic forced Democrats to overhaul the convention, largely eliminating the in-person gathering planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and turning it into two-hour, prime-time packages of virtual speeches and events.
The convention opened amid widespread worries about the safety of voting in November because of the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats have pushed mail-in ballots as a safe alternative, but fear it could be hindered by cost cuts at the Postal Service that, under Louis DeJoy, a top Trump donor, have led to delays in mail service.
The convention featured discussions with voters from around the country who described their struggles confronting the virus and coping with the slumping economy and health care.
Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to COVID-19, blamed Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic for his death.
“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” she said. “When I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my Dad.”
The convention also highlighted a call for a broad racial reckoning over systemic racism and police brutality amid protests that broke out after the death of African American George Floyd in Minnesota under the knee of a white policeman.
Speaking from Houston, Floyd’s brother Philonize Floyd introduced a moment of silence and honored other Black victims of police violence.
“So, it’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies,” Floyd said.
A video showed Biden speaking virtually with activists and officials around the country about ways to battle racism.
Jim Clyburn, the influential US Representative from South Carolina whose endorsement of Biden was critical to his breakthrough primary victory in that state in February, said Biden understood the need to unify people was part of presidential leadership.
“Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader,” Clyburn said from South Carolina. “We know Joe Biden, but more importantly Joe knows us.”

COUNTRY AT A CROSSROADS
Kasich, a former Ohio governor and frequent Trump critic who lost to Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, described his opposition to Trump as a patriotic duty and said the country was at a crossroads.
“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” he said. Standing literally at a fork in a road, he called Biden “a man who can help us see the humanity in each other.”
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said Kasich “was a loser as a Republican and he’ll be a loser as a Democrat.”
Other Republicans on the speakers list included former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman. Their inclusion angered some Democrats who voiced concern it would take time away from progressive speakers like Sanders of Vermont and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy. Joe Biden, on the other hand has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small business owners,” Meg Whitman said.
But Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana congressman and Biden campaign co-chair, pushed back against that idea, telling reporters earlier in the day, “Remember tonight’s theme is ‘We the People,’ not ‘We the Democrats.’“
In a break with tradition, Trump looked to steal Biden’s spotlight by crisscrossing the United States in a campaign swing to Wisconsin and Minnesota. Candidates usually limit their activities during their opponents’ convention week.
Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls heading into back-to-back convention weeks for the two political parties. Trump will be formally nominated for a second term at next week’s Republican National Convention, which also has been scaled back due to coronavirus concerns.
Speaking at a fundraiser before the convention’s prime-time broadcast, Biden, 77, said: “We’ve got to unite this country. It’s the only way it’s going to work.”
Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, will be formally nominated on Tuesday to be the Democratic challenger to Trump, 74, in the Nov. 3 election. Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday will cap the convention.
Biden’s vice presidential pick, US Senator Kamala Harris of California, the daughter of immigrant parents from India and Jamaica, will speak on Wednesday.
Democrats hope the opening night lineup will offer a contrast to 2016, when lingering bitterness between rivals Sanders and nominee Hillary Clinton contributed to her eventual loss to Trump.
This year, Sanders dropped out of the primary race in April and swiftly endorsed Biden.

