Japan’s record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains

People commute early morning in Tokyo. Japan’s economy shrank a historic 7.8 percent in Q2, the worst contraction in the nation’s modern history. (AFP)
Updated 18 August 2020
Reuters

  • Japanese stocks fell on Monday by the most in two weeks
TOKYO: Japan was hit by its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic emptied shopping malls and crushed demand for cars and other exports, bolstering the case for bolder policy action to prevent a deeper recession.

The third straight quarter of declines knocked the size of real gross domestic product (GDP) to decade-low levels, wiping out the benefits brought by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus policies deployed in late 2012.

While the economy is emerging from the doldrums after lockdowns were lifted in late May, many analysts expect any rebound in the current quarter to be modest as a renewed rise in infections keep consumers’ purse strings tight.

“The big decline can be explained by the decrease in consumption and exports,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

“I expect growth to turn positive in the July-September quarter. But globally, the rebound is sluggish everywhere except for China.”

The world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualized 27.8 percent in April-June, government data showed on Monday, marking the biggest decline since comparable data became available in 1980 and slightly off a 27.2 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

While the contraction was smaller than a 32.9 percent decrease in the United States, it was much bigger than a 17.8 percent fall in Japan in the first quarter of 2009, when the Lehman Brothers collapse jolted global financial markets.

The size of Japan’s real GDP shrank to 485 trillion yen (4.6 trillion), the lowest since April-June 2011, when Japan was still suffering from two decades of deflation and economic stagnation.

Japanese stocks fell on Monday by the most in two weeks and yields on most government bonds fell on the weak GDP data.

Elsewhere in the region, Thailand reported its biggest economic decline since the Asian financial crisis of 1998.

Consumption plunges

Underlying Japan’s dismal reading was private consumption, which plunged a record 8.2 percent as lock-down measures to prevent the spread of the virus kept consumers at home.

External demand — or exports minus imports — shaved a record 3.0 percentage point off the GDP, as overseas shipments tumbled 18.5 percent, with auto exports hit particularly hard.

Falling global vehicle sales have hurt automakers like Mazda Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co, among the biggest drivers of Japan’s economy.

Capital expenditure declined 1.5 percent in the second quarter, less than a forecast 4.2 percent fall, as solid software investment made up for weak spending in other sectors.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura conceded the GDP readings were “pretty severe,” but pointed to some bright spots such as a recent pickup in consumption.

However, some analysts warn that companies could cut jobs and spending if a resurgence in infections and soft global demand continue to hurt their bottom line.

Renewed US-China tensions may also weigh on the fragile recovery. About 90 percent of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the conflict to affect Japan’s economy.

“Demand for business investment is expected to fall due to worsening corporate profits and risk of the coronavirus spreading,” said Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research institute.

“There is a chance economic activity may stagnate if major nations adopt lockdown measures again, or Japan re-issues a state of emergency,” he said.

Japan has deployed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to cushion the blow from the pandemic, which hit an economy already reeling from last year’s sales tax hike and the US-China trade war.

While the economy has re-opened after the government lifted state of emergency measures in late May, a recent worrying rise in infections cloud the outlook.

Topics: Japan Abe Shinzo Japanese economy

Turks turn toward foreign currency deposits amid uncertainty

Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

Turks turn toward foreign currency deposits amid uncertainty

  • Cash and gold deposits in the country’s banks reach highest levels in years
Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish lira continues to lose value against the US dollar, pushing people to place their foreign currency deposits in banks as a precaution, in a sign of mistrust in economic indicators.

The amount of foreign currency deposits in Turkish banks belonging to Turkish residents has reached $248.6 billion, according to official data  — the highest level in years.

Data revealed that in the period between July 10 and Aug. 7, the amount of foreign currency and gold assets in the banking system increased $18.2 billion.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, have withdrawn nearly $1.5 billion in assets from Turkey.

In the meantime, Turkish public banks have started applying a 0.2 to 0.5 percent commission on buying and selling foreign currencies, to discourage the increased amount of circulating cash and to decrease record exchange rates the lira recently witnessed.

But this hasn’t persuaded people to leave their foreign currency savings in banks for relative security.

“The degree of dollarization in the economy has accelerated, which is pushing the lira lower due to the rising foreign currency demand,” Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, told Arab News.

According to Markov, as long as the Central Bank of Turkey can provide dollars or other foreign currencies to refinance to the banking system, Turkish banks shouldn’t face too many problems.

“The problem is further lira depreciation, which is inflationary and leads to a wider current account deficit in the short term, which can precipitate a balance of payments crisis,” he said.

Experts have long urged the Turkish government for an emergency rate hike. But the government claims the lira’s competitiveness is more important than the exchange rate, and has kept spending foreign currency reserves to keep the forex rate almost fixed.

When asked in a TV interview on Aug. 12 if people should be concerned about the rise of the dollar and whether life would become much more expensive in Turkey, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asked his interviewer Ahmet Hakan whether he was paid in dollars.

“The goal of the cash commissions is to discourage the lira conversion into foreign currency, to reduce the downward pressure on the lira, and also to curb the informal and nondeclared transactions. Cash commissions for foreign currency transactions are quite common globally, and especially in emerging market countries,” Markov said.

Amid the coronavirus disease pandemic that has undermined global economic activity, Turkey posted a budget deficit for a sixth straight month, with a monthly fiscal gap of 29.7 billion lira ($4 billion) in July, bringing the deficit over the first seven months of this year to 139.1 billion lira. The debts of Turkish companies in foreign currency are also a cause for concern.

According to Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, applying commissions on foreign exchange reserves can either work, or could make people more worried about the safety of their foreign exchange deposits.

“It might make people think that more restrictions are imminent and encourage them to take deposits out of the banks,” he told Arab News.

This week, Erdogan is expected to chair a summit on the economy, attended by key officials including authorities from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and relevant government ministers.

Topics: Turkey Turkish lira

