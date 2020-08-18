You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand’s Ardern hits back at Trump over coronavirus ‘surge’

New Zealand’s Ardern hits back at Trump over coronavirus ‘surge’

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media about changing the 2020 general election date during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington on August 17, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j97pc

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand’s Ardern hits back at Trump over coronavirus ‘surge’

  • Thirteen new infections were confirmed in New Zealand on Tuesday
  • New Zealand’s death rate per 100,000 people, at about 0.44, is one of the lowest in the world
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against US President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a “big surge” in COVID-19, calling the remarks “patently wrong.”
Trump sparked uproar in New Zealand when he told a crowd in Minnesota that the South Pacific country of 5 million people was in the grip of a “terrible” upsurge in COVID-19 cases, having earlier succeeded in eliminating the disease.
Thirteen new infections were confirmed in New Zealand on Tuesday, taking the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,293, with 22 deaths. This compares with the US tally of more than 5.2 million cases and 170,000 deaths.
“You see what’s going on in New Zealand?” Trump said.
“They beat it, they beat it, it was like front page they beat it ... because they wanted to show me something.
“The problem is ... big surge in New Zealand, you know it’s terrible. We don’t want that.”
Ardern said there was no comparison between New Zealand’s handful of new cases a day and the “tens of thousands” reported in the United States.
“I think anyone who’s following COVID and its transmission globally will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands, and in fact does not compare to most countries in the world,” she told reporters.
“Obviously it’s patently wrong,” she said of Trump’s comments.
“We are still one of the best-performing countries in the world when it comes to COVID ... our workers are focused on keeping it that way.”
New Zealand’s death rate per 100,000 people, at about 0.44, is one of the lowest in the world thanks to strict lockdowns enforced early in the pandemic. The United States has a death rate of 5.21 per 100,000, one of the highest in the world.

New Zealand has fared far better than most countries during the pandemic, but an abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 last week in Auckland prompted the government to extend a lockdown for the city’s 1.7 million residents until Aug. 26, while social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities.
The origin of the latest outbreak is still unknown, but authorities earlier on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that it came from frozen food items or freight.
“Seems clear now that the possibility is being ruled out from that investigation,” Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters.
New Zealanders celebrated when the country passed 100 days without any community transmission earlier this month.
With an election due in mid-October, Ardern is keen to remind voters of her government’s track record on fighting the virus.
“Every other single country in the world has experienced resurgence. We went longer than many, our outbreak is certainly not as significant as what we are seeing in Vietnam, in Hong Kong, in South Korea or in Australia,” she told state broadcaster TVNZ. (Additional reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
New Zealand’s Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up
World
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days

Infectious COVID-19 mutation may be “a good thing,” says disease expert

Updated 18 August 2020
Reuters

Infectious COVID-19 mutation may be “a good thing,” says disease expert

  • The mutation is not likely to impact the efficacy of a potential vaccine
  • Tambyah said most viruses tend to become less virulent as they mutate.
Updated 18 August 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: A mutation of the novel coronavirus increasingly common throughout Europe and recently detected in Malaysia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious diseases doctor.
Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the US-based International Society of Infectious Diseases, said the D614G mutation has also been found in Singapore.
The city-state’s health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tambyah said there is evidence the proliferation of the mutation in Europe has coincided with a drop in death rates, suggesting it is less lethal.
The mutation is not likely to impact the efficacy of a potential vaccine, despite warnings to the contrary from other health experts, he added.
“Maybe that’s a good thing to have a virus that is more infectious but less deadly,” Tambyah told Reuters.
Tambyah said most viruses tend to become less virulent as they mutate.
“It is in the virus’ interest to infect more people but not to kill them because a virus depends on the host for food and for shelter,” he said.
Scientists discovered the mutation as early as February and it has circulated in Europe and the Americas, the World Health Organization said. The WHO has also said there is no evidence the mutation has led to more severe disease.
On Sunday, Malaysia’s director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah urged greater public vigilance after authorities detected what they believe was the D614G mutation of the coronavirus in two recent clusters.
Noor Hisham said the new strain detected was 10 times more infectious and that vaccines currently in development may not be effective against this mutation.
But Tambyah said such mutations would not likely change the virus enough to make potential vaccines less effective.
“The mutant affects the binding of the spike protein and not necessarily the recognition of the protein by the immune system, which would be primed by a vaccine,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Singapore opens gyms, dining out as China outbreak steadies
Business & Economy
Philippine ‘jeepney’ drivers hit by COVID-19 crisis

Latest updates

New Zealand’s Ardern hits back at Trump over coronavirus ‘surge’
American released from Lebanon after jailed for months dies
Infectious COVID-19 mutation may be “a good thing,” says disease expert
Joined by some Republicans, Democrats tout Biden’s leadership as convention opens
Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.