You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days

New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern issued a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city after the new coronavirus break out. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g8n6f

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days

  • Country’s prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in 102 days on Tuesday, prompting the country’s prime minister to issue a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city.
Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.
“After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities ... While we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario, we have also planned and prepared for it,” she said.

Topics: Coronavirus New Zealand

Related

World
New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19
World
New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin

Updated 11 August 2020
AFP

Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin

Updated 11 August 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday.
"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered" in Russia, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.
Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.
Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Latest updates

New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Riyadh Global Digital Health summit looks at technology in combating COVID-19
Renaissance master Raphael did a nose-job in self-portrait, face reconstruction suggests
Iran says 2 convicted of spying for Israel, Germany and UK
Analysis: Lebanon government steps down. So what?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.