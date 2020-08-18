Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops

You are here

Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 19 August 2020
AP

  • President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse detained by mutinous soldiers
  • United Nations head Antonio Guterres demanded “the immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s president and members of his government
BAMAKO, Mali: Soldiers detained Mali’s president and prime minister Tuesday after surrounding a residence and firing into the air in an apparent coup attempt after several months of demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s ouster.
The soldiers moved freely through the streets of Bamako, making it increasingly clear that they were in control of the capital city. There was no immediate comment from the troops, who hailed from the same military barracks in Kati where an earlier coup originated more than eight years ago.

United Nations head Antonio Guterres demanded “the immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s president and members of his government Tuesday after they were seized by rebel soldiers.
“The secretary-general strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

The dramatic escalation capped off a day of political chaos in Mali, where the UN and former colonizer France have spent more than seven years trying to stabilize the country since a 2012 coup allowed an extremist insurgency to take hold in the West African nation.
The unrest kicked off earlier in the day in the garrison town of Kati, where the previous coup had originated under similar circumstances eight years earlier. The soldiers took weapons from the armory at the barracks, and then detained senior military officers.
Anti-government protesters cheered the soldiers’ actions, some setting fire to a building that belongs to Mali’s justice minister.
Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, who was believed to be sheltering with Keita, urged the soldiers to put down their arms and put the interests of the nation first.
“There is no problem whose solution cannot be found through dialogue,” he said in a communique.
Earlier in the day, government workers fled their offices as armed men began detaining people including the country’s finance minister Abdoulaye Daffe.
“Officials are being arrested — it’s total confusion,” said an officer at Mali’s Ministry of Internal Security.
Mali’s president, who was democratically elected and has broad support from France and other Western allies, was believed to be sheltering with the prime minister at the private residence in Bamako’s Sebenikoro neighborhood.
As the day wore on, Malians tuned in to state broadcaster ORTM, where the 2012 coup leader announced he was now in charge. The channel only carried classroom lessons and cartoons among other pre-recorded programming.
The regional bloc known as ECOWAS that has been mediating Mali’s current political crisis urged the soldiers to return immediately to their barracks in Kati, which is only 15 kilometers (less than 10 miles) from the presidential palace in the capital.
France echoed those concerns, with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the soldiers’ actions as did the State Department’s special envoy for the Sahel region.
“The US is opposed to all unconstitutional changes of government whether in the streets or by security forces,” tweeted J. Peter Pham.
The developments Tuesday bore a troubling resemblance to the events leading up to the 2012 military coup, which ultimately unleashed years of chaos in Mali when the ensuing power vacuum allowed extremists to seize control of northern towns. Ultimately a French-led military operation ousted the extremists but they merely regrouped and then expanded their reach during Keita’s presidency.
On March 21, 2012, a similar mutiny erupted at the Kati military camp as rank-and-file soldiers began rioting and then broke into the camp’s armory. After grabbing weapons they later headed for the seat of government, led by then Capt. Amadou Haya Sanogo.
Sanogo was later forced to hand over power to a civilian transitional government that then organized elections. Keita emerged from a field of more than two dozen candidates to win that 2013 vote with more than 77 percent of the vote. His popularity, though, has plummeted since his 2018 re-election.
Regional mediators have urged Keita to share power in a unity government but those overtures were swiftly rejected by opposition leaders who said they would not stop short of Keita’s ouster.
The current president has faced growing criticism of how his government has handled the relentless insurgency engulfing the country once praised as a model of democracy in the region. The military faced a wave of particularly deadly attacks in the north last year, prompting the government to close its most vulnerable outposts as part of a reorganization aimed at stemming the losses.

Harris VP pick sparks hope and family pride in India

Updated 19 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Harris VP pick sparks hope and family pride in India

  • History-making first black woman nominee will be tough on Modi, analysts claim
Updated 19 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Gopalan Balachandran’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since news broke last week that his niece, Kamala Harris, had been nominated by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate, making history as the first black woman nominee on a major party ticket.

However, the candidate’s 79-year-old maternal uncle said that he wasn’t surprised to learn of of his niece’s achievement.

“My instinct told me that she would make it. Kamala has strong credentials. For us, it’s a matter of pride,” the New Delhi resident told Arab News.

Harris, 55, a US senator from California, was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. If elected, she will be second in line to the presidency after Biden.

Her aunt, Dr. Sarala Gopalan, a gynecologist in the south Indian city of Chennai, credits her win to “good values” and a desire to stand for what is right.

“Kamala has been brought up by her mother with good values, and she understands how to fight for her rights and liberties,” Gopalan said.

She last met Harris in the US city of Detroit earlier this year, and says keeping in touch with her extended family is one of Harris’ most endearing qualities.

“Whenever she is in India, she meets the families. Last time, she came in 2009 with her mother’s ashes,” Gopalan said, adding that Harris was always “kind and caring” as a child.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, moved to the US from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 1959, while her father, Donald Harris, migrated from Jamaica.

On Saturday, Harris recalled her Indian roots during a joint address with Biden to the Indian community in Washington.

“When my mother, Shyamala, stepped off the plane in California as a 19-year-old, she didn’t have much in the way of belongings. But she carried with her lessons from back home, including ones she learned from her parents, my grandmother and my grandfather. They taught her that when you see injustice in the world, you have an obligation to do something about it,” Harris said.

“That is what inspired my mother to march and shout on the streets of Oakland, at the height of the civil rights movement, a movement where leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, were inspired by the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi,” she said. The timing couldn’t be more telling.

As India grapples with growing divisiveness, there is a sense of hope among some that Harris would be tough on New Delhi’s handling of the Kashmir dispute and issues faced by the country’s Muslim minority.

“Kamala has a strong sense of public service and feels strongly about human rights’ issues. Like many world leaders, she also expressed concern about human rights violations in Kashmir,” Balachandran said.

After the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last year, the entire region had been placed under strict lockdown, with several rights activists and politicians held in indefinite detention. 

“We’ve to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping a track on the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands,” Harris said in Texas at the time.

Kashmir-based political analyst Gowhar Geelani said that it is unlikely Harris will as “soft” as US President Donald Trump on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Kamala Harris is a no-nonsense person when it comes to human rights, which matter to her more than her ancestry,” Geelani told Arab News.

The Indian government and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been less than vocal on Harris’ nomination and refused to comment on Friday.

“In general, the Indian government would not like to comment on the electoral process of any other country,” foreign ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

However, the news did elicit a reaction from Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary, who tweeted: “First Indian and Asian woman to get the nomination as official VP (vice president) candidate.”

Meanwhile, several civil rights activists in India said they were “optimistic” about Harris’ future role.

“The US under Donald Trump has failed to put the kind of pressure it should have on the Modi regime in its dealing with Muslim minorities and curtailing civil rights in the country,” Sarah Mojibi, a New Delhi student, told Arab News.

Mojibi joined protests against the BJP’s Citizenship Amendment Act, which offers nationality to Hindus and Christians living in neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, but excludes Muslims.

“Harris inspires us both as a leader and individual, and we hope our voice will have some resonance in the international community,” she said.

