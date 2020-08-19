You are here

Japan faces rising worker despair

Non-regular workers account for roughly three quarters of those employed by Japan’s hotels and restaurants, which were hit hard by the pandemic. (AP)
Reuters

  • Economists warn official unemployment rate masks painful reality as low-paid employees drop out of jobs race
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s low unemployment rate on paper suggests an economy weathering the coronavirus reasonably well, but official figures belie worsening prospects for the country’s army of temporary workers, who make up about 40 percent of the jobs market.

A rise in job losses would undermine one of the few successes of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus policies, aimed at reviving the economy.

Japan’s jobless rate stood at 2.8 percent in June, much lower than 10.2 percent in the US and 7.8 percent in the 19-member euro zone.

But a close look at data shows a rising number of people dropping out of the jobs race. 

That prevents the official jobless rate — the ratio of job seekers who are yet to land work — from rising much.

About 2.4 million furloughed workers are kept on payrolls backed by state subsidies, which the government is seeking to extend beyond its end-September expiration.

“The huge number of furloughed workers suggests companies are saddled with excess labor and are under pressure to cut jobs down the road,” said Hisashi Yamada, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

“Job losses will hurt Japan’s economic recovery as they spread to broader sectors in coming years, eroding households’ purchasing power,” he said.

Japan’s economy plunged by a record pace in the second quarter as the pandemic hit consumption and exports.

In the jobs market, the pain has been felt most by those categorized as “non-regular workers,” including those with low-paying, part-time jobs, who make up 38 percent of all employees in Japan.

Non-regular workers account for roughly three quarters of those employed by restaurants and hotels, many of which were hit hard by the pandemic, according to the labor ministry.

A government survey showed more than 40,000 workers, about 15,000 of whom are non-regular, have been laid off since February.

One worker in her 20s, who was employed as temp staff at a call center in Kanagawa prefecture, quit her job in June.

“My employer would not allow us non-regular workers to work from home,” she told Reuters, on condition of anonymity. 

“I was told that I could take time off but would not be paid, so I quit, thinking it’d be better living on unemployment insurance.”

Some economists estimate the jobless rate would be closer to 4 percent if furloughed workers were included in the official figures.

More broadly, the downturn has affected both those at the start and end of their careers.

Over 100 university and high-school students had their job offers canceled, about triple the number for 2019. More than 50 listed firms offered early retirement to let go some 9,300 employees, the fastest pace in eight years, separate data found.

Some analysts expect Japan’s official jobless rate to rise to a record 5.5 percent hit during the 2009 global financial crisis.

Careem delivery pivot helps offset pandemic losses

Fahad Alzahrani

  • Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May
Fahad Alzahrani

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has created a challenging new reality for the ride hailing sector, according to the general manager of Careem in Saudi Arabia.

Hashim Larry said the pandemic triggered a switch by many drivers, known by the company as “captains,” into delivery service.

“Some continue to work on the delivery services even after the curfew ended after they saw a good return out of it” he said.

Saudis working in the delivery app space received financial support of up to SR3,000 ($800) per month in April and May.

“Corona has imposed a new reality on all of us, especially our sector, because our role was to take people outside their houses to wherever they wanted to go,” he said. “With COVID-19 our responsibility became to help people stay at home,” he said.

In order to meet that need to stay at home, Careem shifted focus from the core business of passenger transport to food and customer-to-customer delivery.

Although that shift has not compensated for the top line losses from the core business, Larry said focusing on these services “in the long term will pay back”.

Ensuring the safety of both drivers and customers was an additional challenge for Careem. The company set strict measures to limit the potential for the virus to be spread during a journey.

Among these is a new product called “Taxi Plus,” which consists of a fleet of cars supplied with a plastic barrier to separate drivers and riders.

The company is continuing to invest in its all-in-one platform, “Super App,” which was launched in June at a cost of $50 million.

Larry said that Careem’s initial strategy of opening offices across the Kingdom was important in its initial stages of growth, but now with adoption of more online solutions the direction will be more toward centralization. 

“Now we see a merit in centralization that will make the lives of our captains easier,” he said.

Uber completed the $3.1 billion acquisition of Careem in January.

