Saudi government agency receives top European award for quality

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) has received a top European award for its commitment to the standards of the European Institutional Excellence Model.

The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) awarded the authority the “Committed to Excellence 2 Star” award.

EFQM is a not-for-profit membership foundation in Brussels, established in 1989 to increase the competitiveness of the European economy.

GAZT Gov. Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi said the authority is making all efforts to ensure best management practices and to raise the professional competence of its employees.

He said GAZT is taking several measures to boost its institutional performance and provide citizens the necessary support to fulfill their zakat and tax obligations without any hassles.

The authority recently received two certificates from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for affirming the effectiveness of quality control systems and for dealing with complaints and increasing customer satisfaction.