DUBAI: The UAE connected its nuclear energy plant to the national electrical grid on Wednesday after various safety tests, state news agency WAM reported, marking a first for the Arab world.
This marks the first time UAE’s grid will use nuclear power. Operations at Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant were started on Aug. 1, 2020.
“The safe and successful connection of Unit 1 to the UAE grid marks the key moment when we begin to deliver on our mission to power the growth of the nation by supplying clean electricity… we are confident in our people and our technology to continue to progress to reach commercial operations, and the completion of the remaining three units, with the goal to power up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs for at least the next 60 years,” Chief Executive of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Hammadi said.
UAE connects Barakah nuclear plant to electric grid
