UAE connects Barakah nuclear plant to electric grid

Operations at Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant were started on Aug. 1, 2020. (WAM)
This marks the first time UAE’s grid will use nuclear power. (WAM)
Updated 19 August 2020
  This marks the first time UAE's grid will use nuclear power
  Operations at Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant were started on Aug. 1, 2020
DUBAI: The UAE connected its nuclear energy plant to the national electrical grid on Wednesday after various safety tests, state news agency WAM reported, marking a first for the Arab world.
This marks the first time UAE’s grid will use nuclear power. Operations at Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant were started on Aug. 1, 2020.
“The safe and successful connection of Unit 1 to the UAE grid marks the key moment when we begin to deliver on our mission to power the growth of the nation by supplying clean electricity… we are confident in our people and our technology to continue to progress to reach commercial operations, and the completion of the remaining three units, with the goal to power up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs for at least the next 60 years,” Chief Executive of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Hammadi said.

Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
AP

Lebanese lawyer files complaint against leaders over blast

  • Lebanon's leaders knew about the store of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate long before it exploded
  • Concerned over the integrity of a report conducted by corruption-plagued Lebanon, many have called for an international probe into the blast
Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese lawyer filed a legal complaint on Wednesday against the country’s president and prime minister for allegedly not taking action to remove dangerous material that had been stored at the port of Beirut.
The material — 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizers and explosives — ignited earlier this month, killing scores and wounding thousands of people.
The move by lawyer Majd Harb is largely symbolic, based on the fact that President Michel Aoun and outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab received a security report two weeks before the Aug. 4, explosion, warning about the dangers of storing the chemical.
Following the explosion, Aoun said that once he received the report, he asked his military adviser to immediately act on it and do what was necessary. However, it was not clear why the material was not removed. There has been no comment from Diab, who resigned under pressure a few days after the blast.
“They did not take any measures to prevent the explosion,” Harb’s complaint said. It was published by the state-run National News Agency.
Documents that surfaced after the blast, showed that many customs, port, intelligence, military and judicial officials, as well as political leaders, knew about the stockpile of ammonium nitrate at Warehouse 12 at Beirut’s port and nothing was done.
The explosion, which killed 180 people, injured about 6,000 and left nearly 300,000 people homeless was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon’s history, leaving losses worth between $10 and $15 billion. There are 30 still missing after the explosion.
So far authorities have detained 19 persons, many of them customs and port officials, and are questioning them. The head of the port and the country’s customs chief were both formally detained earlier this week.
There are concerns in the corruption-plagued country that the investigation will be manipulated and some have called for an international probe.
Popular anger has swelled over the ruling elite’s corruption and mismanagement. Lebanon’s government, which is supported by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies, resigned on Aug. 10 and continues to serve in a caretaker capacity. There are no formal consultations underway on who will replace Diab as prime minister and no likely candidate has emerged.

