You are here

  • Home
  • Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help, Pope says

Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help, Pope says

Pope Francis speaks during his weekly address from the window at St. Peter’s Square, Vatican August 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5w6nf

Updated 19 August 2020
AP

Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help, Pope says

  • After the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said, the world can’t return to normality if normal means social injustice and environmental degradation
  • Francis has dedicated much of his papacy to highlighting the plight of those living on life’s margins
Updated 19 August 2020
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.
“The pandemic is a crisis. You don’t come out of it the same — either better or worse,” Francis said, adding improvised remarks to his planned speech for his weekly public audience.
“We must come out better” from the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said, the world can’t return to normality if normal means social injustice and environmental degradation.
Francis said: “How sad it would be if for the COVID-19 vaccine priority is given to the richest.”
He also said it would be scandalous if all the economic assistance in the works, most of it using public funds, ends up reviving industries that don’t help the poor or the environment.
“The pandemic has laid bare the difficult situation of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world,” the pope said in his speech. ”And the virus, while it doesn’t make exceptions among persons, has found in its path, devastating, great inequalities and discrimination,” Francis said, adding “and it has increased them.
Throughout the pandemic, many poor, who often have jobs that don’t allow them to work from home, have found themselves less able to shelter from possible contagion during stay-at-home strategies enacted by many nations to reduce the contagion rate. Access to the best health care for the poor is often impossible in many parts of the world.
Francis said response to the pandemic must be twofold. On one hand, “it’s indispensable to find the cure for such a small but tremendous virus, that brings the entire world to its knees.”
On the other hand, “we must treat a great virus, that of social injustice, of inequality of opportunity, of being marginalized and of lack of protection of the weakest,” Francis said.
Francis has dedicated much of his papacy to highlighting the plight of those living on life’s margins, saying societies must put them at the center of their attention.
Noting how many are eager to return to normality and resume economic activity, Francis voiced caution: “Sure, but this ‘normality’ must not include social injustices and degradation of the environment.”
“Today we have an occasion to build something different. For example, we can grow an economy of integral development of the poor and not of welfare,” the pope said.

Topics: Pope Francis Coronavirus vaccine

Related

Middle-East
Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam
World
Pope urges international solidarity for Lebanon

UK court: Assad assets fair game in hijacking claim

Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

UK court: Assad assets fair game in hijacking claim

  • Syrian president thought to have hundreds of millions concealed in British assets, currently frozen due to EU sanctions
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Secret UK assets belonging to Syrian President Bashar Assad and members of his regime could be used to compensate victims of a plane hijacking that claimed the lives of 58 people in 1958.

The High Court in London ruled on Tuesday that details about the location of the assets could be legally revealed after the UK Treasury claimed that EU sanctions prevented it from doing so.

Presiding Judge Justice Kerr said the Treasury was not legally prevented from assisting the claimants in the case.

The case in question has been brought by several airline insurance companies that paid out in the wake of the hijacking of EgyptAir flight 468, flying from Cairo to Athens in 1958.

The flight was forced to divert to Malta after it was taken over by members of Palestinian terrorist group Abu Nidal.

Egyptian special forces retook the plane after the group began executing US and Israeli hostages on board, in an attack the companies say was backed by Damascus.

Their claim has been brought against Assad himself, the Syrian regime and three members of the country’s air force intelligence service.

In 2011, a US court granted the companies $51.5 million from the Syrian regime after ruling it legally responsible for the hijacking.

This ruling was later reaffirmed by the High Court in London, which stated that it was applicable under UK law in 2018.

Assad trained as a surgeon at the Western Eye Hospital in London before succeeding his father as president of Syria.

His wife Asma was also educated in London, and worked in finance there before the couple married.

The Assad regime is thought to have around £161 million ($213 million) in assets currently frozen by the UK government.

In addition, the claimants believe that Assad has a personal account with HSBC bank in the UK worth in excess of the $51.5 million granted in the 2011 US judgement.

Topics: Middle East Syria UK Bashar Assad

Related

Middle-East
Fears of new bloodbath in Idlib as Assad troops go on the offensive
Middle-East
Syria: President Assad suffers brief drop in blood pressure

Latest updates

UK court: Assad assets fair game in hijacking claim
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in market value
Iraq, Chevron seen signing deal Wednesday - Iraqi foreign minister
Saudi King Salman, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations
Pompeo says US expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.