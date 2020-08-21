You are here

Erdogan converts another former Istanbul church into mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to order an ancient Orthodox church became a mosque comes a month after the conversion of the UNESCO World Heritage-recognized Hagia Sophia. (FILE/Reuters)
Updated 21 August 2020
AFP

Updated 21 August 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ordered another ancient Orthodox church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a place of Muslim worship.
The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the UNESCO World Heritage-recognized Hagia Sophia.
The 1,000-year-old building’s history closely mirrors that of the Hagia Sophia — its bigger neighbor on the historic western bank of the Golden Horn on the European side of Istanbul.
The Holy Savior in Chora was a medieval Byzantine church decorated with 14th-century frescoes of the Last Judgment that remain treasured in the Christian world.
It was originally converted into the Kariye Mosque half a century after the 1453 conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks.
It became the Kariye Museum after World War II as Turkey pushed ahead with the creation of a more secular new republic out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.
A group of American art historians then helped restore the original church’s mosaics and opened them up for public display in 1958.
But Erdogan has in the past few years placed a greater emphasis on the battles that resulted in the defeat of Byzantium by the Ottomans.
Turkey’s top administrative court approved the museum’s conversion into a mosque in November.
An AFP reporter who visited the site shortly after Erdogan’s decree was published said the museum remained open to visitors — unlike the Hagia Sophia which was shut for conversion right away.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Islam Islamic issues

Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Friday, as Palestinians fired rockets and launched fire bombs into southern Israel, the army said.
Parts of southern Israel were partially cordoned off by the security forces.
Israeli planes launched raids against Gaza shortly after midnight Thursday and then again later on Friday morning.
Israel said the bombs were in response to seven rockets launched from Gaza, six of which were intercepted by its air defenses.
Witnesses in Gaza said rockets were launched toward the town of Sderot, just across the border.
The rocket that was not intercepted damaged the roof of a house in Sderot, but did not cause any casualties, an AFP photographer said.
Israel has bombed Gaza almost every night since August 6 in retaliation for the launch of balloons fitted with fire bombs, or, less frequently, rocket fire, across the border.
The number of rockets fired from Gaza was the largest number in a day since the latest round of exchanges began two weeks ago.
Hamas “will not hesitate to fight a battle with the enemy if the escalation continues, if the bombardments and the blockade continue,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum said in a statement.
“If the Israeli occupation continues its aggression... it must pay the price,” he added.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday warned the army would “attack our attackers and deal them a very heavy blow.”
“Gaza residents suffer at the hands of Hamas,” he said in a statement following a situation assessment with the chief of the army, vowing to continue protecting Israel’s residents.
Israel has also tightened its 13-year blockade of Gaza’s two million inhabitants.
It has banned Gaza fishermen from going to sea and closed its goods crossing with the territory, prompting the closure of Gaza’s sole power plant for want of fuel.
The reprisals came after an Egyptian delegation shuttled between the two sides, trying to broker a return to an informal truce.
Egypt has acted to calm repeated flare-ups in recent years to prevent any repetition of the three wars Israel and Hamas have fought since 2008.
The latest cease-fire, which has already been renewed several times, is bolstered by millions of dollars in financial aid from Qatar to Gaza.
The truce provided for permits for Gazans to work in Israel and financing for Gaza development projects, both measures that would provide some economic relief in an impoverished territory where unemployment exceeds 50 percent.
According to a source close to Hamas, the movement wants the extension of an industrial zone in the east of Gaza, and the construction of a new power line.
Hamas also wants the number of work permits issued to Gazans to be doubled to 10,000 once anti-coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the source said.
Sources told AFP the twin issues were at the root of the latest flare-up.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestine

