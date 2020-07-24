Greek church bells toll for Hagia Sofia, PM calls Turkey a ‘troublemaker’

You are here

People leave a church where the flags are at half-mast, in Thessaloniki, on July 24, 2020, as a sign of protest against the re-conversation of Hagia Sophia into a mosque. (AFP)
  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkey a ‘troublemaker’, and the Hagia Sophia conversion an ‘affront to civilization of the 21st century’
  • From Crete to small Greek islands lying just off the Turkish coast, church bells tolled and in some areas flags flew at half mast
ATHENS: Church bells across Greece tolled in mourning on Friday as the first Islamic prayers in nine decades were held at Hagia Sophia in Turkey, marking the monument’s conversion into a mosque.
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds in Istanbul for prayers at Hagia Sophia, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at the ancient site which most Greeks consider as central to their Orthodox Christian religion.
Greek criticism of the conversion has been scathing, underscoring often tense relations between Greece and Turkey.
In a message marking Greece’s 46th anniversary of the restoration of democracy on Friday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkey a ‘troublemaker’, and the Hagia Sophia conversion an ‘affront to civilization of the 21st century’.
“What is unfolding in Constantinople today is not a demonstration of strength, but proof of weakness,” Mitsotakis said, referring to Istanbul by the old name of the city used by Greeks.
Greece and Turkey disagree on a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones and ethnically split Cyprus. Tensions upped a notch this week with verbal jousting over the delimitation of their continental shelves in the eastern Mediterranean, an area thought to be rich in natural resources.
From Crete to small Greek islands lying just off the Turkish coast, church bells tolled and in some areas flags flew at half mast.
“We thought someone had died but we were told it was for Hagia Sophia. It’s very sad, very sad,” said Katerina, 40, a shop owner on the island of Astypalea.

Topics: Turkey Greece Hagia Sophia

Head of UK Muslim charity quits over anti-Semitic posts

Updated 24 July 2020
Arab News

Head of UK Muslim charity quits over anti-Semitic posts

  • Khalifa also used social media to praise Hamas and its armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.
  • He attacked the Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi using anti-Semitic insults in more than a dozen posts
Updated 24 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The director of the largest Muslim charity in the UK, who is a sympathizer of Palestinian militant group Hamas, has resigned after a series of anti-Semitic Facebook posts came to light.
Heshmat Khalifa, the former director and a trustee of Islamic Relief Worldwide, resigned after British newspaper The Times confronted the charity about his anti-Semitic posts. Khalifa also used social media to praise Hamas and its armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Charity Commission for England and Wales has launched a preliminary investigation into Islamic Relief after comments that include the labeling of Jews as the “grandchildren of monkeys and pigs” came to light, The Times reported.
Khalifa, who was born and educated in Egypt, also attacked the country’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi using anti-Semitic insults in more than a dozen posts in 2014 and 2015, The Times reported. 
Islamic Relief, which describes itself as an “independent humanitarian and development organization,” published a statement on Friday saying: “We reject and condemn terrorism and believe that all forms of discrimination — including anti-Semitism — are unacceptable.”
The charity added that Khalifa’s Facebook posts “contravene the values and principles of Islamic Relief Worldwide,” which “sincerely regrets any offense caused.”
Khalifa has expressed regret at the “language and sentiments expressed” in the posts, and said he was sorry for publishing them, The Times reported. 

Topics: ISLAMIC RELIEF Heshmat Khalifa UK

