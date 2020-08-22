You are here

Top seeds back on terms as Lakers, Bucks bounce back

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis reacts to a call during the second quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP)
Updated 22 August 2020
AFP

  • Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton chipped in 15 for the Bucks, who led by as many as 23 in the first half
MIAMI: The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks stepped it up, bouncing back from opening upsets with convincing victories in the NBA playoffs.
LeBron James and the Lakers, seeded first in the Western Conference, thumped the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 to even their best-of-seven series at one game apiece.
The Bucks came back from a humbling loss to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96.
Anthony Davis, who struggled through an eight-of-24 shooting night in the Lakers’ game one loss to Portland, led Los Angeles with 31 points on 13 of 21 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds in 29 minutes.
He’s the first Laker since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to score more than 30 points in a playoff game in less than 30 minutes of action.
“He was just aggressive from the beginning of the game,” James said of Davis. “He wasn’t passive at all, looked for his shots. He did a great job of rebounding as well, got some put-backs.”
James scored just 10 points, but his quiet night was no problem for a Lakers team that closed the first half on a 12-2 scoring run for a 17-point halftime lead.
“We knew we had to not have as many defensive lapses,” James said.
“When you have a defensive strategy you have to execute that strategy for 48 minutes and I think we did a great job of that tonight,” he added after the Lakers held the Blazers to 40 percent shooting overall and just 27.6 percent from three-point range.
The Lakers led by 30 — 88-58 — going into the fourth quarter, when Portland suddenly found themselves without star Damian Lillard.
Lillard exited with less than two minutes remaining in the third after dislocating his left index finger — apparently when he banged his hand against Davis’s foot while reaching for the ball.
Lillard, who torched the Lakers for 34 points in game one finished with 18.
The Blazers said X-rays on Lillard’s hand were negative, but any lingering problem for the player who powered Portland to a playoff berth — averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists in eight seeding games in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida — will be a severe blow to the Trail Blazers’ bid to topple the Lakers.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 points for the Lakers, JR Smith added 11 off the bench and center JaVale McGee chipped in 10.
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points and 20 rebounds as the Bucks brought the defensive intensity that carried them to the league’s best regular-season record.
“Our whole mindset this game was to come out, play hard, play together and as long as we got stops we were going to figure it out on offense,” Antetokounmpo said.
“I think the team did a great job first quarter, setting the tone. Coming out hard, playing hard, rebounding the ball and just making the right play.”
Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton chipped in 15 for the Bucks, who led by as many as 23 in the first half.
Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic followed up his 35-point game one performance with 32 points.
But Milwaukee held the Magic without a point in the paint for the whole of the first quarter and out-rebounded Orlando 57-42.
“The effort was definitely an ‘A,’” Lopez said. “Game one they came in and they out-worked us, that’s not something we can allow.”

Raptors rip Nets, Boston hold off Sixers for 3-0 NBA playoff leads

Updated 22 August 2020
AFP

  • Utah Jazz cruised past the Denver Nuggets 124-87, taking a 2-1 series lead
MIAMI: The defending champion Toronto Raptors pummelled the Brooklyn Nets while the Boston Celtics had to claw past a determined Philadelphia Friday, both taking commanding 3-0 series leads in the NBA playoffs.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, pulled down eight rebounds and handed out five assists to lead the Raptors to a 117-9 victory over the Nets.
Toronto connected on 50.5 percent of their shots from the field and 47.8 percent from three-point range.
Kyle Lowry came up just short of a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for a Raptors team that can clinch a second round berth in game four on Sunday.
“We’re just taking it a possession at a time,” Lowry said. “We can’t focus on anything else. Closeout games are always the toughest. We know they’re not going to lay down.”
Tyler Johnson led the Nets with 23 points, Caris LeVert added 15 and Chris Chiozza chipped in 14 off the bench, but, as in Toronto’s game-one blowout win, the Nets never led.
The Celtics are also in control after the 76ers, who are well aware that no NBA team has rallied from an 0-3 hole to win a best-of-seven playoff series.
But Boston had to battle a struggling but determined Sixers side to close out a 102-94 victory.

Denver Nuggets players rush to stop Utah Jazz's Mike Conley as he drives toward the basket during the first half of their NBA basketball first round playoff game on Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

Kemba Walker scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown added 21 as the Celtics withstood a 30-point, 13-rebound from Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
Josh Richardson and Shake Milton added 17 points apiece and Tobias Harris scored 15 with 15 rebounds for Philadelphia, who connected on 29.5 percent of their shots from the floor but kept themselves in it with hustle.
The Sixers out-rebounded the Celtics 57-45 and scored 20 second-chance points to Boston’s nine.
“Defensively we did what we needed to do to win a game,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “Defensively, the quantity of just misses is hard to overcome.”
Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Jayson Tatum added 15 for Boston, who closed the game with a 10-0 scoring run.
In Western Conference action, the Utah Jazz cruised past the Denver Nuggets 124-87, taking a 2-1 series lead with their second straight lopsided win.
Mike Conley played his first playoff game in the bubble after leaving for the birth of his son and then quarantining for four days upon his return.
Conley made seven of eight three-point attempts on the way to 27 points, leading three Jazz starters with 20 or more.
“I was just truly happy to be back with these guys,” Conley said. “Being in quarantine is not easy — four days, 30 minutes a day you get to go outside and maybe touch a ball, shoot in a parking lot.
“Just to go out there and play the game — the guys made it easy for me tonight.”
Rudy Gobert added 24 points and 14 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell added 20 points and four rebounds. All got plenty of rest as well, sitting out much of the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.
Utah held the Jazz to 37.5 percent shooting, with Nikola Jokic finishing with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets and Jamal Murray adding 12 points.
They got to the free throw line 11 times, compared to the Jazz’s 26 free throw attempts.

Raptors rip Nets, Boston hold off Sixers for 3-0 NBA playoff leads

