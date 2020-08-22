You are here

  • Home
  • Virgin Australia bondholders drop plans to rival Bain Capital deal

Virgin Australia bondholders drop plans to rival Bain Capital deal

Virgin Australia bondholders will vote on September on the deal offered by Bain Capital to take over the company. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gguvw

Updated 22 August 2020
Reuters

Virgin Australia bondholders drop plans to rival Bain Capital deal

  • Virgin Australia is in voluntary administration, the closest Australian equivalent to Chapter 11 bankruptcy provisions used to restructure companies in the US
Updated 22 August 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders have withdrawn plans for a proposed recapitalization of the airline that was
meant to rival one from US private equity firm Bain Capital, a spokesman for the bondholders said on Friday.
Singapore’s Broad Peak and Hong Kong’s Tor Investment Management, which had proposed the rival deed of company arrangement (DOCA) to recapitalize the airline, hold around A$300 million ($216 million) of Virgin’s A$2 billion of unsecured bonds, part of nearly A$7 billion owed to creditors.
A court ruling this week makes it impossible to complete due diligence and present a substantially unconditional DOCA proposal to rival Bain’s at a creditors’ meeting on Sept. 4, the spokesman for the bondholders said.
Virgin Australia is in voluntary administration, the closest Australian equivalent to Chapter 11 bankruptcy provisions used to restructure companies in the US.
Administrator Deloitte plans to issue a report to creditors on Aug. 25 outlining the return they should expect under the Bain deal, which has not yet been made public.
“After the release of the administrator’s report, we reserve our rights to take whatever action is necessary to protect our interests as creditors,” the bondholders’ spokesman said.
The bondholders have said their DOCA would allow for the conversion of noteholders’ and certain other unsecured creditors’ debts into equity worth around 69 cents on the dollar, with an option for creditors to sell their shares for cash.
The administrator welcomed the bondholders’ withdrawal as it would allow it to focus on the binding agreement with Bain ahead of the creditors’ meeting, a Deloitte spokesman said.

Topics: Virgin Australia

Related

Business & Economy
Dollar on the backfoot again as economic clouds gather
Business & Economy
Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

NBA great LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

Updated 22 August 2020
AP

NBA great LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

  • US President Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps.
Updated 22 August 2020
AP

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida: Akron’s best-known native responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company and workers.
“Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but for the country,” LeBron James told reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic. “Unbelievable brand and unbelievable history. So, we stand strong, we always unite, especially my city.”
James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title during his second stint with the team, has been a steadfast supporter of community improvement projects in Akron. He jumped directly into the NBA from his state-champion St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School team in Akron.
Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, James commented Thursday night, a day after Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which employs more than 3,000 people.
Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps. Leaders of the city of fewer than 200,000 people are worried that a boycott would worsen the struggling economy
“We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out, being a small city,” James said. “And that’s what rallies us even more. It makes us even stronger.”

 

 


 

Topics: NBA LeBron James Goodyear

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iraq open for US business says PM as Trump mulls oil prospects, troop numbers
World
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump

Latest updates

Iran responsible for Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia: Speaker of Arab Parliament
UAE registers 391 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death
Jordan isolates buildings, factories, company after COVID-19 cases detected
How LinkedIn is helping members and businesses recover from the pandemic
Raptors rip Nets, Boston hold off Sixers for 3-0 NBA playoff leads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.