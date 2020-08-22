Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000

You are here

An employee of an aid organisation takes a sample of a woman at a newly established Corona testing station in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 1, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9,267
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,034 to 232,082, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 7 to 9,267, the tally showed.

