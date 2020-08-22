You are here

  • Home
  • UN nuclear chief Grossi to visit Iran ‘this week’

UN nuclear chief Grossi to visit Iran ‘this week’

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jezzs

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

UN nuclear chief Grossi to visit Iran ‘this week’

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency raised pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites
  • The statement said Grossi would meet “high-level Iranian authorities”
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi will make his first trip to Tehran in that role on Monday to pressure Iran to grant inspectors access to two suspected former atomic sites after a months-long standoff, he said on Saturday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution in June raising pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two quarterly IAEA reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.
“My objective is that my meetings in Tehran will lead to concrete progress in addressing the outstanding questions that the Agency has related to safeguards in Iran and, in particular, to resolve the issue of access,” Grossi, who took over as IAEA director general in December, said in a statement.
The statement said Grossi would meet “high-level Iranian authorities,” without specifying whom. Diplomats in Vienna have said they hope the standoff over access will be resolved before the next Board of Governors meeting in September.
“We hope this visit will lead to reinforced mutual cooperation,” Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said, according to a statement posted by his mission on Twitter.

Topics: Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Related

Middle-East
Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran
Middle-East
Iran says US has no right to demand restoration of sanctions

Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000, say health ministry

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago

Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000, say health ministry

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
BAGHDAD: Iraq on Saturday registered nearly 4,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases recorded by the country to over 200,000.
According to the Iraqi health ministry, 201,050 Iraqis have contracted the virus, including 6,353 who have died, while 143,393 are declared to have recovered since the pandemic began.
The daily increases have hovered around 4,000 for more than a week, but authorities have declined to reimpose a strict lockdown that was lifted earlier this summer.
An overnight curfew remains in place, most restaurants are closed for dine-in customers and land crossings are officially shut.
But airports, supermarkets and take-out cafes are open, with varying degrees of social distancing or mask-wearing.
Many fear yet another spike in cases is imminent, as Shiite Muslims converge on the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the beginning of the mourning month of Muharram.
Muharram, which includes the memorial of the killing of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein in 680 AD, is typically marked by mass funeral processions and self-flagellation.
It usually sees thousands of pilgrims cross the border from neighboring Iran, which has suffered the largest mortality figure from COVID-19 infections in the Middle East, with more than 20,200 deaths officially registered.
Iraq’s hospitals have already been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines, hospital beds and even protective equipment for doctors.

Latest updates

Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000, say health ministry
Arab rocket scientist looking to inspire future generations
Three men killed in north Lebanon shooting, security sources say
Belarus blocks news websites amid large protests
COVID-19 claims 39 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.