Manchester bombers’ brother apologizes to victims, families

The brother of the two men responsible for the Manchester Arena bombing has said he is sorry for the pain suffered by the victims and their families. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

  • On Thursday, Hashem Abedi, 23, was sentenced to a record 55 years in prison for his role in orchestrating the attack
  • Ismail Abedi, 27, apologized on Friday for what the pair had done, in his first public statement since the attack
LONDON: The brother of the two men responsible for the Manchester Arena bombing has said he is sorry for the pain suffered by the victims and their families. 
Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device at a pop concert in May 2017, killing 23 people, including himself, and seriously injuring hundreds of others in a crowd that consisted predominantly of children and young people. The youngest victim was just 8 years old.
On Thursday, Hashem Abedi, 23, was sentenced to a record 55 years in prison for his role in orchestrating the attack.
Their brother Ismail Abedi, 27, apologized on Friday for what the pair had done, in his first public statement since the attack.
“I want to apologize on behalf of my family to the victims for all the pain Hashem and Salman caused,” he said.
He told Sky News that he had spoken to Salman the night before the attack but had “no idea” of what was to come. “He seemed calm, quite normal. There was no indication he’d do anything like this.”
Ismail said: “The past three years have been hell. I’ve lost two brothers and my family is ripped apart because of it. What has happened has happened. I can’t stop it now. I can’t go back. He died, they died.”
He added that he was now hoping to draw a line under the past few years. Ismail himself was arrested by UK counterterrorism police after the attack, but was released without charge after two weeks of questioning.

China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official

  • The aim is to boost the immunity of specific groups of people, including medical workers and those who work at food markets
  • Some countries are skeptical about China’s use of experimental vaccines
BEIJING: China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks since July, a health official told state media.
No vaccine has yet passed final, large-scale trials to prove it is safe and effective enough to protect people from contracting the virus that has led to almost 800,000 deaths worldwide.
The aim is to boost the immunity of specific groups of people, including medical workers and those who work at food markets and in the transportation and service sectors, Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official, told state TV in an interview aired late on Saturday.
Authorities could consider modestly expanding the emergency use program to try to prevent possible outbreaks during the autumn and winter, added Zheng, who heads the Chinese government-led team that coordinates state resources for coronavirus vaccine development.
The guidelines for emergency use of potential coronavirus vaccines, approved on June 24 according to Zheng, have not been made public.
State media Global Times reported in June that China had been offering candidate coronavirus vaccines to employees at state-owned firms traveling overseas.
Some countries are skeptical about China’s use of experimental vaccines. Papua New Guinea has denied entry to Chinese nationals who participated in a coronavirus vaccine trial, according to the Australian newspaper.
China’s coronavirus vaccines will be priced close to cost, Zheng said.
“It does not mean that companies cannot make profits,” Zheng said. “Companies should decide on moderate profits, or reasonable profits based on costs.”
A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could cost no more than 1,000 yuan ($144) for two shots, Sinopharm chairman Liu Jingzhen told state media last week.
“[The price] will definitely be lower than what Liu said,” Zheng said.

