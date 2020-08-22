You are here

  • Home
  • Mainstream Kashmiri parties forge alliance to restore region’s autonomy

Mainstream Kashmiri parties forge alliance to restore region’s autonomy

In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Kashmiri men shout freedom slogans during a protest against New Delhi's tightened grip on the disputed region, after Friday prayers on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9bkd

Updated 22 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Mainstream Kashmiri parties forge alliance to restore region’s autonomy

  • As most of their leaders were in detention until recently, it is the first time any major political activity has taken place in the state since last year
Updated 22 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Six political parties in Jammu and Kashmir came together on a single platform on Saturday to fight for the restoration of the region’s special constitutional autonomy, which was revoked by India last year.

On Aug. 5, 2019, New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution that granted autonomy to the region.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government also divided the state into two federally administered units — the Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, arrests of hundreds of political leaders and activists, and a complete lockdown of the region.

“We are committed to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of the state and any division of the state is unacceptable to us,” the six parties said a joint statement, calling the August decision a “shortsighted and unconstitutional move,” an attempt to “challenge the basic identity” of the region, and “coerce people into submission.”

The six include the former ruling parties of the state — the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Congress party — and three smaller groups, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and the Awani National Conference (ANC). As most of their leaders were in detention until recently, it is the first time any major political activity has taken place in the state since last year.

“We want to assure the people that all our political activities will be subservient to the sacred goal of reverting to the status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed on 4th August 2019,” the statement read.

The call was immediately dismissed by the BJP as “an attempt by leaders to show their political presence.”

Srinagar-based BJP leader Hina Bhat told Arab News: “I don’t think this kind of declaration is going to have any effect in Kashmir. It’s just an attempt to show their political presence.

“We don’t need Articles 370 and 35A for the development of Kashmir. We don’t need any other articles to be restored or removed. What we need is development and everyday peace in Kashmir,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kashmir-based political analysts see the fact that New Delhi gave the six parties room to speak as a semblance of an “exit strategy” from the mess it had created in the region.

“What I feel is that after the abrogation of the special status, Kashmir is in shambles. India has been unable to manage it,” Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of the Srinagar-based Central University of Kashmir said.

“India has lost whatever constituency it has, militancy has increased. It is difficult to sustain such governance for a long time at the cost of international image and (amid) regional pressures. It is part of the exit strategy of New Delhi,” he added.

Srinagar-based rights advocate Gowhar Geelani linked Saturday’s development with a recent meeting between the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan.

“The joint statement was made public a day after the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan met in Beijing and restated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history, and should be resolved through the UN and relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” he told Arab News.

The foreign ministers’ meeting came amid an ongoing military standoff on the Indian-Chinese border in Ladakh, which is a part of the larger region of Kashmir.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between India and Pakistan, which both claim it in full but rule it in part.

“It is difficult to predict how Delhi will react. Punishing Kashmir brings the ruling party dividends in electoral politics in mainland India. But here we cannot underestimate the external factors: China and Pakistan,” Geelani said.

“It appears that some flexibility will have to be shown at some point in time to avoid a bigger catastrophe.”

 

Topics: Jammu and Kashmir India

Related

World
Militants kill two police in Kashmir ahead of India’s Independence Day

Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat

Updated 23 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat

  • Incessant rains during monsoon season force many to flock to largest boat market in Pirojpur district
  • Average length of vessel between 7 to 8 feet, while price varies from $20 to $60
Updated 23 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: For a few hours every Friday, thousands of residents throng to a 100-year-old boat market in Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district, as the monsoon continues to inundate low-lying areas in the country and water levels rise from the incessant rain, forcing many to reimagine conveyance options.

The vessels at the Atghar boat market — the largest in the country and located along the banks of the Sandhya River in the Pirojpur district, nearly 264 km away from the capital Dhaka — serve as the only medium of travel for residents in the southern parts of the country, including in the Pirojpur, Jhalkathi and Barishal districts.

“The boat is part and parcel of our lives. Most of the houses in the low-lying areas go underwater during the rainy season, and boats are the only method of conveyance,” Mohammed Dalil Uddin, 72, told Arab News while scouring the Atghar boat market for a new vessel. 

Bangladesh is a riverine country, surrounded by the Padma, Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Ichhamati and Kaliganga rivers, which become problematic during the monsoon season when floodwaters disrupt life and communication for thousands of villagers.

And while each family buys at least one boat, others visit the market in keeping with tradition.

“I first visited this boat market with my grandfather when I was only 7 years old. Now, it’s become a tradition,” Dalil Uddin said.

Another buyer, Kamran Ahmed, from the Jhalkathi district, said he is in dire need of a new boat as “the existing one has become old and unusable.”

“I need to carry cattle feed from a long distance during monsoon season since the grazing fields in my village went under river water. Besides, I need to use this small boat for harvesting my guava from the orchard,” Ahmed, 59, told Arab News.

The boat market operates on goodwill; traders cater to the needs of the customers by crafting boats that are long-lasting and reasonably priced.

The average vessel length is between 7 to 8 feet, while the prices vary from $20 to $60, depending on the quality and size of the boats.

“We can provide the boats at a cheaper rate since wood is readily available in this part of the country. Besides, this wood tree has no other use, and we can’t use it for making furniture,” Ramesh Saha, 62, a trader at the boat market, told Arab News.

He added that for a majority of the traders, work involves managing a family business that has been passed down from one generation to another.

“My father used to sell boats in this market. Now I am running the family business, and my son is also assisting me,” Saha said. 

He is one of nearly 100 families from the nearby villages of Muktahar, Chami, Boldia, Inderhaat, Boitha Kata, Dubi and Kathali who specialize in the craft of boatmaking, which takes an average of “one to two days per vessel to make.”

“Sometimes, it takes a little longer, depending on how large the boat is,” Akbar Hossain, 54, a trader, told Arab News, adding that it is vital for these boats to be “very light” as it makes them easy to stay afloat. 

And while the traders usually sell around 100 to 200 boats every Friday, Hossain said the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impacted these numbers.

“People are not coming out of their homes unless it’s an emergency,” he said. 

The market also attracts several tourists from various parts of the country. 

 “It’s amazing to witness hundreds of boats kept in a row on the river water and streets, waiting to be sold,” Raihan Faruk, a private university student from Dhaka, told Arab News.  

“For me, it’s the experience of a lifetime. Once I return to Dhaka, I will tell my friends to visit this market too,” he added.

Topics: Bangladesh Boat

Related

Special
World
Virus closes door on 100k Bangladeshi migrants
Special
World
Thousands struggle to stay afloat as Bangladesh floods wreak havoc

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Show Them You’re Good by Jeff Hobbs
Pakistan sanctions Taliban to avoid global finance blacklist
No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’
Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat
Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘tech war’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.