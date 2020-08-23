You are here

TikTok ready to challenge US order banning transactions with the video app

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is worth over $4 million. (Supplied)
  • TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance
NEW YORK: TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 14 that gave ByteDance 90 days to divest the US operations of TikTok. ByteDance has been making progress in talks with potential acquirers, including Microsoft Corp. and Oracle . Some of ByteDance’s US investors could also join the winning bid.

TikTok’s legal challenge pertains to an earlier executive order, which Trump issued on Aug. 6, the sources said. That order directed the Secretary of Commerce to come up with a list of transactions involving ByteDance and its holdings that should be banned after 45 days.

TikTok plans to argue that the Aug. 6 executive order’s reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act deprives it of due process, according to the sources. TikTok will also contest its classification by the White House as a national security threat, the sources added.

It was not immediately clear which court TikTok plans to use to file its lawsuit. The company had previously said that it was exploring its legal options, and its employees were also preparing their own lawsuit.

While TikTok is best known for its anodyne videos of people dancing and going viral among teenagers, US officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China’s communist government.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of the lawsuit’s filing. ByteDance declined to comment. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

TikTok’s legal challenge would not shield ByteDance from having to divest the app. This is because it does not pertain to the Aug. 14 order on the sale of TikTok, which is not subject to judicial review.

However, the move shows that ByteDance is seeking to deploy all the legal ammunition at its disposal as it tries to prevent the TikTok deal negotiations from turning into a fire sale.

The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to purge what it deems “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks. Trump has also issued an order that will ban transactions with Tencent Holding Ltd’s WeChat.

The US leader has said he would support an effort by Microsoft to buy TikTok’s American operations if the US government got a “substantial portion” of the proceeds.

Topics: TikTok China

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Contrasting notes — but the story is the same

The two international oil benchmarks ended the week on contrasting notes as Brent edged lower after two weeks of gains to $44.35 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI advanced to $42.34 per barrel.

Still, the broader narrative of downward pressure on prices remained the same and oil remained steadfastly stuck in its current trading range.

The 21st OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting ended positively and emphasized the beneficial contribution of OPEC+ in rebalancing the global oil market.

Tellingly, prices did not rise in response the latest demonstration of the group’s continued commitment to output cuts, which perhaps reflects wider concerns about the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the danger of a second wave. US crude oil exports to China will hit a record in September.

It coincides with lower refining runs in the US as the market is defined by weakness not only in the shale sector but also across the medium sour crude grades that are produced in the US Gulf coast. 

US refining utilization was 80.9 percent, which is the weakest seasonally adjusted figure in decades, after refiners shut down crude distillation units following the collapse in demand.

Another sign of the weakness in demand is the “contango” market structure which signals concerns about oversupply and describes a situation where the price of oil for future delivery is lower than for the current month.

This encourages storing barrels rather than selling them until prices improve.

This could yet lead to a repeat of the “super-contango” scenario witnessed in April when prices plummeted to historical lows.

Persistent weak demand continues to force refineries to shut down, with margins likely to remain depressed for some time.

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

