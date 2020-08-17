You are here

TikTok signs music deal with UnitedMasters

Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

TikTok signs music deal with UnitedMasters

  • TikTok — which is not available in China — has sought to distance itself from its Chinese owners
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: TikTok is partnering with US music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video sharing app to directly distribute their music to streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Meanwhile, China on Monday slammed Washington for using “digital gunboat diplomacy” after President Donald Trump ordered TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its interest in the Musical.ly app it bought and merged with TikTok.

As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, Trump has claimed TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

The order issued late Friday builds on sweeping restrictions issued last week by Trump that TikTok and WeChat end all operations in the US.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday said “freedom and security are merely excuses for some US politicians to pursue digital gunboat diplomacy” — referring to vessels used by Western imperial powers during the nineteenth century, which China considers a deeply humiliating period in its history.

TikTok — which is not available in China — has sought to distance itself from its Chinese owners.

Zhao said TikTok had done everything required by the US, including hiring only Americans as its top executives, hosting its servers in the US and making public its source code.

But the app has been “unable to escape the robbery through trickery undertaken by some people in the US based on bandit logic and political self-interest,” Zhao said at a regular press conference.

ByteDance bought karaoke video app Musical.y from a Chinese rival about three years ago in a deal valued at nearly a billion dollars. It was incorporated into TikTok, which became a global sensation — particularly among younger users. The order, set to take effect in 90 days, retroactively prohibits the acquisition and bars ByteDance from having any interest in Musical.ly.

Trump ordered that any sale of interest in Musical.ly in the US had to be signed off on by the Committee on Foreign Investment, which is to be given access to ByteDance books.

TikTok appointed former Disney executive Kevin Mayer, an American, as its new chief executive in May, and also withdrew from Hong Kong shortly after China imposed a controversial new security law on the city.

Sawt Beirut International: Highlighting ‘Hezbollah’s crimes against Lebanon’

Updated 17 August 2020
Shounaz Mekky

Sawt Beirut International: Highlighting 'Hezbollah's crimes against Lebanon'

  • Sawt Beirut International has worked on reflecting Lebanese public anger toward the country’s political system
Updated 17 August 2020
Shounaz Mekky

CAIRO: Sawt Beirut International is a Lebanese media outlet that has set itself a mission to fight corruption and hold accountable the country’s politicians, who are widely viewed as dishonest.

Over the years, it has worked on reflecting Lebanese public anger toward the country’s political system, which is rife with corruption.

The devastating explosion this month at the Port of Beirut, together with the ongoing economic crisis, have revealed deeply rooted problems within the political establishment.

Jerry Maher, founder of Sawt Beirut International, said the political system is responsible for the port explosion because politicians were aware of the existence of the explosive chemicals being stored there.

“Every single one of them must have known of the existence of these materials but took no action,” he told Arab News.

Hezbollah is most responsible because “these detonatable materials and weapons were headed to” the Iran-backed group, he said.

Sawt Beirut International is known for its anti-Hezbollah stance, which has put the outlet in the group’s crosshairs.

Hezbollah, which has both military and political influence throughout Lebanon, has threatened to kill some of the outlet’s staff over its coverage. 

Maher said Sawt Beirut International is fighting to highlight “Hezbollah’s crimes against Lebanon,” and will not just allow them to go unnoticed.

“We’re even against all politicians who came during the period 2005-2019 who we consider political partners in bolstering the presence of Hezbollah in Lebanese politics over the course of years,” he added.

A general view shows the damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. (Reuters)

How it started 

With a team of more than 50 — including reporters, writers and editors — based in various parts of the world, Sawt Beirut International provides the latest news on Lebanon and global affairs.

The website is mainly based in Sweden, but has offices in Italy and France, and plans to open another in the UAE.

Sawt Beirut International began operating in 2005 as a radio station and grew in popularity during the war between Israel and Hezbollah in July 2006. 

At the time, the radio channel was transmitting news on Lebanon around the clock to its listeners, specifically those in the West. 

It employed highly experienced journalists who had previously worked for established channels such as Abu Dhabi TV and the Lebanese Future TV. 

More recently, Sawt Beirut International has worked on attracting Lebanese millennials living abroad and trying to get them more in touch with what is happening in their homeland.

Today it features a weekly political program called “Sawt El-Nas,” presented by veteran journalist Mario Aboud. The show hosts politicians to discuss serious issues affecting the nation.

More than 40 million viewers have watched the news videos and live broadcasts on its Facebook page during the past 28 days.

Sawt Beirut International is planning a new satirical program to poke fun at Lebanese politicians.

Maher said the website is self-funded, and is not funded by any international party or businesspeople.

