Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘tech war’

IPO reforms will widen the appeal of Chinese capital markets, experts say. (AP)
  • Companies to begin trading on startup board after reforms aimed at fast-tracking IPOs and boosting finance
SHANGHAI: As companies prepare to list on the startup board ChiNext under a new US-style IPO system on Monday, China’s Shenzhen will officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a “technology war” with the US.

Eighteen companies will begin trading on the Nasdaq-style startup board on Monday in a first round of listings.

This comes after months of reforms aimed at fast-tracking initial public offerings and boosting financing for tech firms as the US and China fight for global tech leadership.

Based on Shanghai’s year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China’s capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing US scrutiny and risk of being delisted from US markets.

The reform “will create very strong competitive forces between the two markets in attracting listing candidates,” said Wilson Chow, TMT industry leader at PwC Global, referring to the Shenzhen and Shanghai markets.

It could also contribute to a decoupling between the US and China in areas of technology development, with potential repercussions for capital markets and the telecommunication and software sectors, he said.

“We may see a megatrend of polarization of technology development because US and US-aligned countries may adopt their own technology systems or use their own equipment, while China and China-friendly countries can create their own standards instead of a unified one.”

The Trump administration recently strengthened restrictions on China’s tech giant Huawei Technologies and sanctioned China-owned apps TikTok and WeChat. It has also launched an initiative to exclude Chinese tech firms that allegedly pose national security risks.

Under the new IPO rules, the Shenzhen exchange will vet IPO applications based on disclosure requirements, and companies wanting to go public no longer need examination from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

ChiNext shares will also be allowed to rise or fall up to 20 percent in a session, compared with 10 percent previously, giving the more than 800 stocks currently listed on ChiNext more room to trade.

The reforms were based on Shanghai’s STAR Market, which has become the dominant listing venue for tech firms in China and surpassed Hong Kong and New York as the world’s second-biggest IPO market by fundraising value in the first half of 2020.

Yang Tingwu, vice general manager at hedge fund Tongheng Investment, said that he worried the changes could further inflate China’s “very big” technology bubble.

An index tracking Chinese IT stocks .CSIINT has jumped nearly 30 percent this year, while China’s listed tech firms trade at roughly 60 times trailing earnings, compared with 37 at the Nasdaq .NDX.

Others worry looser regulations could come with risks.

“A lot of alternate exchanges struggle, as lower standards tend to attract more fraudulent activities,” said Brian Bandsma, New York-based portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

“There’s a lot of good regulation on the books in China. The problem has always been enforcement of that regulation.”

Chinese regulators have repeatedly vowed zero tolerance of fraud following a spate of high-profile corporate scandals.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Contrasting notes — but the story is the same

Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Contrasting notes — but the story is the same

Updated 17 min 3 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

The two international oil benchmarks ended the week on contrasting notes as Brent edged lower after two weeks of gains to $44.35 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI advanced to $42.34 per barrel.

Still, the broader narrative of downward pressure on prices remained the same and oil remained steadfastly stuck in its current trading range.

The 21st OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting ended positively and emphasized the beneficial contribution of OPEC+ in rebalancing the global oil market.

Tellingly, prices did not rise in response the latest demonstration of the group’s continued commitment to output cuts, which perhaps reflects wider concerns about the pace of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the danger of a second wave. US crude oil exports to China will hit a record in September.

It coincides with lower refining runs in the US as the market is defined by weakness not only in the shale sector but also across the medium sour crude grades that are produced in the US Gulf coast. 

US refining utilization was 80.9 percent, which is the weakest seasonally adjusted figure in decades, after refiners shut down crude distillation units following the collapse in demand.

Another sign of the weakness in demand is the “contango” market structure which signals concerns about oversupply and describes a situation where the price of oil for future delivery is lower than for the current month.

This encourages storing barrels rather than selling them until prices improve.

This could yet lead to a repeat of the “super-contango” scenario witnessed in April when prices plummeted to historical lows.

Persistent weak demand continues to force refineries to shut down, with margins likely to remain depressed for some time.

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

