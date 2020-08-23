You are here

  • Home
  • No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’

No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mveq9

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’

  • “The market is telling you there is asset price inflation occurring when there is still ... underlying weakness”
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Investors could get a hint from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week about how aggressively the US central bank will try to manage the long-term recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Powell will discuss the Fed’s monetary policy framework review — a review it has been undertaking for nearly two years into how it conducts monetary policy — on the opening day of the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium on Thursday.

Since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, Fed chiefs have used their keynote speaking appointment at the conference — not being held this year in the hunting and fishing resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the first time in nearly four decades because of the pandemic — to signal important shifts in monetary policy or the economic outlook.

The market backdrop this time around could hardly be less dramatic. Spurred by Fed buying of assets, stocks have recovered their entire pandemic-related losses and are trading around record highs, while bond yields have been near record lows.

“The stock market is telling you there is asset price inflation occurring when there is still a lot of underlying weakness in the economy. I think the Fed is unlikely to view that as a signal of success on policy and, therefore, decide there is nothing more to do,” said Tony Rodriguez, chief fixed income strategist at Nuveen.

A major question — particularly ahead of the Fed’s September policy meeting — is whether or not the central bank will shift its inflation targets to an average, which would allow inflation to run higher than previously expected before interest rates are raised.

“We fully expect that they are going down the path of average inflation targeting,” said Bob Miller, head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock.

Investors have been increasing their bets on inflation in reaction to the roughly $9 trillion in stimulus measures from central banks worldwide. Gold, a popular hedge against inflation and a falling US dollar, is up 28 percent for the year to date and near record highs, while the dollar has fallen close to two-year lows.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit near record lows of 0.504 percent earlier this month, before backing up to 0.638 percent after a rash of Treasury supply.

Real yields for the notes, which show yield returns after adjusting for expected inflation, dropped this month to a record low of minus 1.11 percent.

The shift to looking at an average measure of inflation would be a “big deal” and help the central bank avoid the same negative interest rate policies adopted by central banks in Europe and Japan, Miller said.

The Fed is trying to spur inflation over the next several years in order to prevent a deflationary spiral, as the global economy struggles to right itself from the shock of the global coronavirus disease pandemic.

“The Fed is rightly concerned about the unstable economic recovery so far and the degree to which we still need to absorb the job losses over the last five months,” said Gene Tannuzzo, the deputy global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle.

An average inflation target would allow inflation to make up for the periods in which it fell below the Fed’s target. The Fed, like most central banks, shoots for 2 percent inflation but has missed that target for most of the past decade. With interest rates near historic lows, the central bank has fewer ways to help stimulate the economy.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting released on Wednesday showed that one tool to keep borrowing costs low — yield curve control — was likely off the table for now, but some think that the Fed could shift some of its buying to longer-dated debt.

Investors will also likely be looking for signs that the Fed is exploring additional ways to support the global economy should a stimulus package fail in Congress, Rodriguez said.

“If we get to a point where there is no stimulus package and no additional unemployment support, then the Fed will definitely feel like they have more to do,” Rodriguez said.

Topics: US Federal Reserve JEROME POWELL

Related

Business & Economy
Federal Reserve convenes as virus puts US recovery on edge

Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘tech war’

Updated 22 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘tech war’

  • Companies to begin trading on startup board after reforms aimed at fast-tracking IPOs and boosting finance
Updated 22 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: As companies prepare to list on the startup board ChiNext under a new US-style IPO system on Monday, China’s Shenzhen will officially challenge Shanghai for tech listings, while adding fuel to a “technology war” with the US.

Eighteen companies will begin trading on the Nasdaq-style startup board on Monday in a first round of listings.

This comes after months of reforms aimed at fast-tracking initial public offerings and boosting financing for tech firms as the US and China fight for global tech leadership.

Based on Shanghai’s year-old STAR Market, the broadening IPO reform will help strengthen the appeal of China’s capital markets at a time when Chinese tech firms face growing US scrutiny and risk of being delisted from US markets.

The reform “will create very strong competitive forces between the two markets in attracting listing candidates,” said Wilson Chow, TMT industry leader at PwC Global, referring to the Shenzhen and Shanghai markets.

It could also contribute to a decoupling between the US and China in areas of technology development, with potential repercussions for capital markets and the telecommunication and software sectors, he said.

“We may see a megatrend of polarization of technology development because US and US-aligned countries may adopt their own technology systems or use their own equipment, while China and China-friendly countries can create their own standards instead of a unified one.”

The Trump administration recently strengthened restrictions on China’s tech giant Huawei Technologies and sanctioned China-owned apps TikTok and WeChat. It has also launched an initiative to exclude Chinese tech firms that allegedly pose national security risks.

Under the new IPO rules, the Shenzhen exchange will vet IPO applications based on disclosure requirements, and companies wanting to go public no longer need examination from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

ChiNext shares will also be allowed to rise or fall up to 20 percent in a session, compared with 10 percent previously, giving the more than 800 stocks currently listed on ChiNext more room to trade.

The reforms were based on Shanghai’s STAR Market, which has become the dominant listing venue for tech firms in China and surpassed Hong Kong and New York as the world’s second-biggest IPO market by fundraising value in the first half of 2020.

Yang Tingwu, vice general manager at hedge fund Tongheng Investment, said that he worried the changes could further inflate China’s “very big” technology bubble.

An index tracking Chinese IT stocks .CSIINT has jumped nearly 30 percent this year, while China’s listed tech firms trade at roughly 60 times trailing earnings, compared with 37 at the Nasdaq .NDX.

Others worry looser regulations could come with risks.

“A lot of alternate exchanges struggle, as lower standards tend to attract more fraudulent activities,” said Brian Bandsma, New York-based portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

“There’s a lot of good regulation on the books in China. The problem has always been enforcement of that regulation.”

Chinese regulators have repeatedly vowed zero tolerance of fraud following a spate of high-profile corporate scandals.

Topics: Shanghai fuel ChiNext

Related

Business & Economy
Shanghai free trade zone sputters
World
China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official

Latest updates

No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’
Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat
Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘tech war’
Saudi public sector staff returns on Aug. 30 amid necessary health precautions
TikTok ready to challenge US order banning transactions with the video app

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.