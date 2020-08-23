You are here

  • Home
  • Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

: A vaccine for COVID-19 might not be available until the end of next year, a leading British scientist has warned. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zcy2y

Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

Top UK scientist: COVID-19 vaccine ‘unlikely’ before late 2021

  • The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines
  • Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19
Updated 23 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A vaccine for COVID-19 might not be available until the end of next year, a leading British scientist has warned, despite positive results in research on antibody immunity and steroid use against the virus.
“I’d obviously be delighted if it came earlier rather than later, but I’d be quite surprised if we had a highly effective vaccine ready for mass use in a large percentage of the population before the end of winter, certainly before this side of Christmas,” said Prof. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer and a senior UK government adviser.
“I think there’s a reasonable chance that we’ll have vaccines, not a certainty, in the period before the following winter of 2021-22.”
There are over 170 candidate vaccines in development worldwide that are being officially monitored by the World Health Organization.
The UK is home to two of the world’s leading trials of COVID-19 vaccines, with one being developed by a team at Oxford University in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, and the other by scientists at Imperial College London. But despite unprecedented efforts to develop a successful vaccine, Whitty remains cautious. 
“A lot of people are doing a huge amount scientifically, logistically to … try and see if we can get a vaccine at extraordinarily fast speed,” he said.
“But we have to check it works and we have to make sure it’s safe, and these things do take time,” he added.
“We should plan on the basis we won’t have a vaccine, and then if one does prove to be effective and safe and available, then we’re in a strong position to be able to use it, and that will be great, but we should be planning on the basis of what we currently have.”
Whitty did, however, air positive views on the use of other treatments, such as the steroid Dexamethasone, which has been shown to significantly reduce mortality rates in severe cases of COVID-19.
“Those studies are ongoing, and I’m hoping for more results like that in the next months. I’m confident in the ability of science to get us out of this hole,” he said.
Whitty’s comments came amid news that various international studies into the virus have shown heightened rates of natural immunity among people who have contracted COVID-19.
Scientists in the US, Sweden and elsewhere have all reported finding strong antibody responses in asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases, which could prevent reinfection for months or even years.
Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, hailed the findings as “good news.”
But he told the Sunday Times: “My very strong feeling is that we need to maintain a degree of caution and low levels of infection, because as we enter autumn and winter there is every prospect that we are going to get a big bounce back of the coronavirus and I think we’re all very afraid that it’s not over yet.”
Prof. Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, said a vaccine remains essential to solving the issue of COVID-19.
He expressed his belief that a global second wave will occur, and “the vaccines won’t get here in time to stop the second wave.”
He did, however, agree that the antibody findings are positive. “If lots of us have got T-cell immunity that largely protects us from the disease, we may be closer to herd immunity than we originally thought,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official
Special
Saudi Arabia
Russia to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in global tests, including Saudi Arabia

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

  • Cause not yet confirmed, but he was reportedly anxious at prospect of deportation
  • He leaves behind wife, 4 young daughters, oldest of whom is 10
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

A Yemeni who fled his country, traveled through Europe and crossed the English Channel in a dinghy has been found dead in the Manchester hotel room he was placed in by UK immigration services.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Alhabib, 41, was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on Aug. 6, having arrived in the UK in June to seek asylum. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Alhabib had a wife and four young children who are all still in Yemen.

He traveled from Calais in France to the UK in a dinghy with 15 other asylum-seekers from Iran, Syria and Yemen. 

The group was initially detained in Yarl’s Wood immigration center, but was moved to a Manchester hotel days later.

One of the asylum-seekers who made the perilous Channel crossing with Alhabib told The Guardian newspaper: “I did not know Abdullah before we found ourselves in the dinghy together. We did not recognise the language of the smugglers. They charged us €2,000 ($2,359) or €3,000. The journey was terrifying. Every minute of it we felt we were hovering between life and death and could drown at any time.”

He said the group was relieved to arrive safely in the UK, but described conditions in the immigration detention center they were held in as “prison-like.”

Another of the group told The Guardian that Alhabib “was so anxious and stressed all the time, waiting for a knock on the door to arrest him and send him back to his country. We did not know of any physical illness he had. He took exercise and ate healthily.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “An individual tragically died in the … hotel earlier this month and all our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.”

While it is currently unclear how Alhabib died, mental health problems and even suicides are common among asylum-seekers in the UK.

According to the Refugee Council, 61 percent of asylum-seekers experience serious mental distress.

In June, a Syrian refugee is suspected to have died by suicide in a Glasgow hotel where he was housed by the UK’s Home Office.

 

Topics: UK asylum seekers yemeni refugees

Related

World
UK deploys extra navy, air assets to stop Channel migrants
World
French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

Latest updates

East Libyan forces dismiss cease-fire push by rivals
Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel
Iran admits sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site
US-led coalition against Daesh transfers Taji base to Iraqi forces
Explosion heard north of Beirut, triggering panic among residents

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.