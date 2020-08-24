You are here

Arab stars set to shine as French league returns

One new signing who may have a say in this year’s title race is defender Nayef Aguerd. The “Moroccan Wall” joined the Brittany team in mid-August from fellow French club Dijon. (AFP/File Photo)
John Duerden

  • ‘Moroccan Wall’ will stand in the way of PSG’s eighth title
LONDON: Paris Saint-Germain may still be recovering from their UEFA Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich on Sunday, but attention has already turned to domestic concerns as the new French Ligue Un season gets underway.

A number of Arab internationals will be doing their utmost to prevent Neymar, Mbappe and company from continuing their dominance and celebrating an eighth title in just nine seasons.

While we have seen Saudi stars in Spain and Egyptians in England, of the big European leagues, France has the most stars from the Arab world with most of the league’s 20 teams having at least one Moroccan, Algerian or Tunisian in their ranks.

Stade Rennais FC finished third in the 2019-20 season, which was cut short by the pandemic, and are turning to Arab talent in a bid to go two better.

One new signing who may have a say in this year’s title race is defender Nayef Aguerd. The “Moroccan Wall” joined the Brittany team in mid-August from fellow French club Dijon.

“I am very happy to join Stade Rennais FC,” said Aguerd, who reportedly cost about €6 million ($7.1 million).

“It is the club I needed to take a step forward. I was able to discuss with head coach Julien Stephan before my arrival. I was seduced through the sports project.”

The sports project is not all that is attractive. While PSG are nursing Champions League heartbreak, there is excitement at Rennes as the team prepare for a first appearance in the continental tournament.

“I can’t wait to meet the group, to be able to train with my teammates and, of course, to discover the Champions League,” Aguerd added.

There looks like being more to come. Rennes are also close to the signing of Algerian ace Islam Slimani for about €8 million. The forward spent last season on loan from Leicester City to AS Monaco and in 18 league games scored nine goals and recorded eight assists, the second highest in the league.

Despite such returns, the former Sporting Lisbon star was unable to agree a permanent transfer with the eight-time champions. Leicester, however, are looking to offload Slimani, who struggled to settle in the English Premier League from 2016 to 2018.

The Foxes’ loss would be a significant gain for Rennes, who may have finished third, but need to be more prolific in front of goal to challenge PSG, who scored 75 goals — 37 more than Rennes. Slimani would add a cutting edge to a solid-looking side.

While the Algerian attacker is likely to be banging in the goals in the west of France, Algerian goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja will be keeping them out in the east for FC Metz. He kept eight clean sheets last season, impressive for a team that finished not far clear of the relegation zone.

This campaign could be better for Metz. Algerian attacking midfielder Farid Boulaya has been in impressive form in pre-season with some spectacular goals, as has Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn, who joined Metz earlier this year from Belgian team Gent.

“We are looking forward to starting again, it’s been a long time,” Bronn said. “We don’t know what is going to happen, but it will be great just to get back on the pitch.”

Montpellier had also been looking forward to improving on their top-half finish last season, but this season’s start has been hampered after Algerian striker Andy Delort announced on Aug. 19 that he was heading into isolation.

“I tested positive for coronavirus,” the 28-year-old said. “I will come back as soon as possible. I’m fine. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

Not all Arab internationals are looking forward to the new season in France. Wahbi Khazri has been in the country for 12 years except for a two-year spell in England with Sunderland.

Now, the experienced Tunisian international is set to leave Saint-Etienne — who finished last season just three points clear of the relegation zone — for Turkish giants Trabzonspor. Despite his six goals from midfield, the 29-year-old is not in the plans of coach Claude Puel.

Overall, however, there are going to be millions of Arab football fans watching how their compatriots fare in the coming weeks and months and whether they can help stop Paris Saint-Germain and their galaxy of stars drowning European sorrow with domestic success.

Topics: football soccer France Ligue 1

Bayern Munich beat PSG to win Champions League

Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

Bayern Munich beat PSG to win Champions League

  • Kingsley Coman’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain
Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

LISBON: Bayern Munich won the European Cup for the sixth time on Sunday as Kingsley Coman’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in an engrossing Champions League final in Lisbon, completing a fantastic season for the German giants and leaving their opponents still searching for the trophy they covet more than anything.
It was often a cagey final, with a bit of needle between the teams, but chances too, especially before Coman appeared at the back post to head in Joshua Kimmich’s inviting 59th-minute cross and wrap up a treble for a team who had already won the Bundesliga and German Cup.
Hansi Flick’s team will feel they deserved their victory, yet PSG will regret not taking any of the chances that were offered up to them on a surreal occasion at an empty Estadio da Luz.
Kylian Mbappe in particular should have done better than shoot straight at Manuel Neuer right on the stroke of half-time.
The France World Cup-winning forward had spoken of his determination to go down in his country’s history by helping PSG become just the second French winners of European football’s greatest prize.
But they will have to wait for the chance to match Marseille, who won the inaugural Champions League in 1993.
PSG’s Qatari owners spent a combined 402 million euros ($474m) on Neymar and Mbappe in 2017 to win this competition, not just reach the final. However, in the end it was one who got away from Paris who denied them.
The 24-year-old Coman was born in Paris and started his career at PSG, only to leave in 2014 for Juventus, sensing he wouldn’t get the regular football he desired if he stayed put.
He had been on the bench in the semifinal against Lyon but was promoted to the starting line-up for the final, replacing Ivan Perisic on the left wing.
Now he may not be welcome back in his home city again.
But at Bayern he will always be remembered as the man who won them this trophy in 2020, in the club’s 11th final and seven years after they were last European champions.

Flick’s team have ended this season with 21 straight victories and unbeaten in 30 matches. They deserved to be crowned in a full stadium.
However, only a few hundred lucky invitees were inside the cavernous home of Benfica to see the denouement of the ‘Final Eight’, at the end of a competition so long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The strangest of finals pitted together two clubs who have taken very different routes to becoming part of Europe’s elite, with Bayern’s status as Germany’s most successful and powerful side long established and PSG having left the rest of the French game behind following the Qatari takeover of 2011.
But if this was a mismatch in terms of history, on and off the pitch right now they are almost perfectly balanced.
That translated into the kind of proper match-up on the field that neither side often experiences these days.
Bayern came desperately close to opening the scoring midway through the first half when Lewandowski — looking for his 56th goal of the season — took down an Alphonso Davies cross, turned and struck a shot against the post.
The Pole also came close with a header that was saved by Keylor Navas, PSG’s goalkeeper who won the Champions League three times with Real Madrid and who was returning after injury ruled him out of the semifinal against RB Leipzig.
But Bayern take risks by playing with such a high line, and PSG should have punished them in the first half.
Neymar was denied by an excellent Neuer save after being set up by Mbappe, while Mbappe himself contrived to fire straight at the goalkeeper after David Alaba gited him the ball in the Bayern box.
Alaba had earlier seen his central defensive colleague, Jerome Boateng, limp out seemingly with a recurrence of the hamstring problem that forced him off against Lyon.
Niklas Suele replaced him and helped contain the Paris attack as Bayern held onto their lead.
Bayern had broken the deadlock just before the hour mark in a move that began with a sprayed Thiago Alcantara pass forward, and ended with Coman arriving to head in Kimmich’s perfect delivery.
Neymar ended the game with a yellow card for chopping down Lewandowski, and a runners-up medal, while Bayern celebrated.

Topics: Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain PSG champions league

