Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high despite lingering unease about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections. (AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  • S&P futures point to possible fresh record high; Gulf of Mexico storms lift crude oil futures
LONDON: Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week.

Europe’s pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3 percent and the global benchmark added 0.4 percent after US regulators authorized the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

The rises follow healthy gains in Asia, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan jumped 0.8 percent to flirt with a six-month high touched last week and Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3 percent. US futures indicated gains on Wall Street ahead, raising the prospect of record highs for the S&P 500.

Markets latched onto an announcement from the US Food & Drug Administration for an “emergency use authorization” which will allow the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.

“Whenever there is any news that is seen as something that is helping the battle against coronavirus it gives a boost to sentiment,” said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief economist at AMP.

Equity market sentiment was also supported by a Financial Times report that the Trump administration is considering by-passing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in the United States before the presidential election in November.

Yet rising infection numbers in various parts of the world, especially Europe, cast a cloud over the latest gains, analysts said.

“In spite of its relative success in suppressing the first wave of the virus, it’s Europe that’s begun to re-emerge as a source of concern in recent days given the latest rises in case numbers, a trend that continued through the weekend,” said Henry Allen at Deutsche Bank.

Looming large over this week was an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium, where he will speak on the Fed’s monetary policy framework review.

“Fed chair Powell will speak (virtually) on the Fed’s Policy Framework Review, and we see a possibility for the Fed to shift to an average inflation target or at the least change its wording regarding inflation overshooting the target,” SEB’s Lina Fransson said in a note to clients.

The risk-on mood also filtered through to fixed-income markets with safe-haven German bond yields ticking up after falling for six consecutive sessions last week, the longest decline since January.

In currency markets, the dollar index slipped and the dollar weakened against the safe-haven Japanese yen at 105.83.

The British pound held steady at $1.3090 after declining 0.9 percent on Friday on lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

The euro was at $1.1800 after falling 0.5 percent on Friday following disappointing manufacturing activity data.

Storms bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production, helped push up crude oil futures. Brent rose 26 cents to $44.61 a barrel and US crude climbed 24 cents to $42.58.

Gold recovered from early losses to trade 0.4 percent higher at $1,947.20 an ounce.

Taiwan tells Alibaba’s Taobao to re-register or leave

Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Taiwan tells Alibaba’s Taobao to re-register or leave

  • Amid growing political tension, Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investment and the operations of Chinese tech firms on the island
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Monday gave the domestic branch of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce site Taobao six months to re-register as a Chinese investment rather than a foreign one, or leave, in the government’s latest shot against Chinese firms.

Amid growing political tension, Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investment and the operations of Chinese tech firms on the island.

Last week it said it planned to stop local sales of Chinese internet television streaming services, though it does not plan to block them.

The investment commission of Taiwan’s Economics Ministry said Taobao Taiwan was operated by a British-registered company called Claddagh Venture Investment, an investment firm that was in effect controlled by Alibaba.

The commission was also concerned about information security as user data was sent back to China, it said, adding that Taobao Taiwan had been fined T$410,000 ($13,960) and had six months to either withdraw its investment, or re-register.

“We do not consider the company as foreign investment,” commission spokesman Su Chi-Yun told Reuters. “They will have to decide whether to disinvest or rectify their investment.”

The company should have registered as a Chinese investment, but came in as foreign investment instead since “it’s more convenient,” he added.

Taiwan treats investment from foreign countries differently than that from China, with far more stringent rules.

Su said even if Taobao chose to register as Chinese investment in Taiwan, it could still fall afoul of rules barring Chinese companies from sectors vital to its business model, such as third-party payments or advertising.

Claddagh’s Taiwan office expressed regret at the move and said it had received no formal notification from the government, but that it respected the decision and would “carry out rectification as soon as possible.” It did not give details.

Taobao Taiwan, launched last year, has previously said it was an entirely different platform from Taobao China.

