Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols

CAIRO: Following a government decision, EgyptAir will ask passengers arriving in the country to submit a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

In a statement, the airline said that the move will take effect from Sept. 1 and is within the framework of government efforts to combat coronavirus.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced that the Supreme Committee for the Management of the New Coronavirus Crisis decided to impose examination tests on passengers arriving from abroad.

Waheed Assem, a board member of the Tourist Chambers, said while the government decision has caused controversy in the tourism industry, he remains optimistic about the outcome.

“We are now living in an era of coexistence with the virus until a vaccine is found, produced and distributed. Until that time comes, countries will carefully devise new plans to protect themselves from the collapse of their health sectors from a second wave of the virus,” he said.

He added that Ukraine, one of the largest tourism markets in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, has also asked incoming passengers to present PCR results.

Testing is also performed for passengers for a $50 fee in three well-known airports in the country.

Assem said the policy will only have a minimal effect on Egyptian hotels, but would increase the number of passengers arriving in the country as health and safety fears are alleviated.

Ashraf Noyer, head of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority, said that passenger entry in airports will be prohibited unless a negative PCR result is presented 72 hours before arrival.