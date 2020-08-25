You are here

  • Home
  • Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols

Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols

Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/986fd

Updated 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols

  • Testing is performed for passengers for a $50 fee in three well-known airports in the country
Updated 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Following a government decision, EgyptAir will ask passengers arriving in the country to submit a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.
In a statement, the airline said that the move will take effect from Sept. 1 and is within the framework of government efforts to combat coronavirus.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently announced that the Supreme Committee for the Management of the New Coronavirus Crisis decided to impose examination tests on passengers arriving from abroad.
Waheed Assem, a board member of the Tourist Chambers, said while the government decision has caused controversy in the tourism industry, he remains optimistic about the outcome.
“We are now living in an era of coexistence with the virus until a vaccine is found, produced and distributed. Until that time comes, countries will carefully devise new plans to protect themselves from the collapse of their health sectors from a second wave of the virus,” he said.
He added that Ukraine, one of the largest tourism markets in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, has also asked incoming passengers to present PCR results.
Testing is also performed for passengers for a $50 fee in three well-known airports in the country.
Assem said the policy will only have a minimal effect on Egyptian hotels, but would increase the number of passengers arriving in the country as health and safety fears are alleviated.
Ashraf Noyer, head of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority, said that passenger entry in airports will be prohibited unless a negative PCR result is presented 72 hours before arrival.

 

 

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Egypt orders arrest of hotel rape suspects
Special
Middle-East
Egypt signs African anti-corruption pledge

Israel parliament postpones budget, avoiding another election

Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

Israel parliament postpones budget, avoiding another election

  • On Monday night, lawmakers voted by 67 to 37 in favor in the second and third readings of the bill, thereby postponing adoption of the budget by 120 days
  • The vote in favor of postponing the decision on the budget avoided a dissolution of parliament, effectively bringing an end to the threat of yet another election
Updated 24 August 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament on Monday evening passed a bill postponing a vote on the budget by four months, thus avoiding another general election after three polls in less than a year.
Emerging as the biggest party in a March election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud formed a coalition with Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party, bringing Israel out of the longest political crisis in its history.
The agreement between the two parties stipulated that the government put together a two-year budget.
But Likud proposed voting on two budgets — a change rejected by Gantz.
Netanyahu announced on Sunday night that he had accepted a compromise solution by a coalition lawmaker that would postpone adoption of the budget.
On Monday night, lawmakers voted by 67 to 37 in favor in the second and third readings of the bill, thereby postponing adoption of the budget by 120 days.
The budget was supposed to be passed before Tuesday.
The vote in favor of postponing the decision on the budget avoided a dissolution of parliament, effectively bringing an end to the threat of yet another election.
But the substance of the dispute between Netanyahu and Gantz remains unresolved.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu benny gantz

Related

Middle-East
Israeli demonstrators stage anti-Netanyahu protest
Middle-East
Israel lawmakers endorse Netanyahu-Gantz government

Latest updates

Optimism in Egypt despite strict virus protocols
A museum at home: Son follows father’s will request to house 1,000 artifacts
Saudi foreign minister receives Bahraini counterpart
Lebanese businesses rebel against lockdown
Saudi minister announces formation of National Grain Company

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.