You are here

  • Home
  • UN Security Council president dismisses US sanctions move on Iran

UN Security Council president dismisses US sanctions move on Iran

The president of the UN Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was “not in the position to take further action” on a US bid to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2fzg

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

UN Security Council president dismisses US sanctions move on Iran

  • Thirteen council members expressed their opposition on Friday
  • US Ambassador Kelly Craft hit back after Indonesia's Djani spoke
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The president of the UN Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was “not in the position to take further action” on a US bid to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body.
Thirteen council members expressed their opposition on Friday, arguing that Washington’s move is void given it is using a process agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that it quit two years ago.
Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, was responding to a question from Russia and China on the issue during a meeting on the Middle East.

******

READ MORE: Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran

National security experts urge US to introduce Iran ‘snapback’ sanctions

******

US Ambassador Kelly Craft hit back after Djani spoke.
“Let me just make it really, really clear: the Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter,” she told the council. “I only regret that other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists.”
It was not immediately clear if the assessment by Indonesia would end the US push to reimpose all international sanctions on Iran, a 30-day process that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he triggered on Thursday by lodging a complaint with the council accusing Iran of breaching the 2015 nuclear deal.
The United States argues that it can trigger the process — known as snapback — because a 2015 Security Council resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal still names it as a participant.
The United States acted after the Security Council resoundingly rejected its Aug. 14 attempt to extend an arms embargo on Iran beyond its expiration in October. Only the Dominican Republic joined Washington in voting yes.

Topics: UN UN Security Council (UNSC) Iran iran sanctions US Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Related

Middle-East
Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran
Special
Middle-East
National security experts urge US to introduce Iran ‘snapback’ sanctions

AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

AstraZeneca is working in partnership with Oxford University to develop both a vaccine and antibody treatment for Covid-19. (File/Reuters)
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

  • The treatment aims to mimic natural antibodies generated in the body to fight off infection
  • The AstraZeneca - Oxford University trials are among the most advanced in the world for antibody treatments
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had begun testing an antibody-based treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, with the first participants dosed, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease.
The British drugmaker, whose COVID-19 vaccine candidate is already among the most advanced, said the early-stage trial would evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), was safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years.
If the UK-based trial has a positive readout, AstraZeneca said it would proceed with larger, mid-to-late-stage trials to test AZD7442 as both a preventative treatment for the disease and a medicine for patients who have it.
mAbs mimic natural antibodies generated in the body to fight off infection and can be synthesised in the laboratory to treat diseases in patients and has been endorsed by top scientists. Current uses include treatment of some types of cancers.
London-listed AstraZeneca in June received $23.7 million in funding from US government agencies to advance development of antibody-based treatments for the novel coronavirus.
US based companies Regeneron and ELi Lilly are also testing mAbs-based treatments for COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) AstraZeneca University of Oxford

Related

World
European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough
World
EU agrees first COVID-19 vaccine deal with AstraZeneca in WHO blow

Latest updates

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalization deal
UN Security Council president dismisses US sanctions move on Iran
UK ambassador to Yemen urges Houthis to cease Marib operations, take UN envoy ‘seriously’
Riad Salameh: In Lebanon, depositors’ money is still available
UK’s Raab gets chilly reception in Jerusalem and Ramallah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.