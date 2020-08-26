You are here

Female suicide bombers blamed for deadly Philippine blasts

Filipino soldiers carry a comrade on a stretcher, after an explosion in Jolo Island, Sulu province, Philippines, August 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

  Filipino army chief recommends Sulu be placed under martial law after 16 killed, 78 injured in explosions
MANILA: Philippines army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said on Tuesday that two female suicide bombers were suspected of having carried out attacks in Sulu province which left 16 people dead and 78 wounded.

The military leader investigating Monday’s twin explosions told media that it had been “validated” that the women were responsible for the twin blasts, adding that he would be recommending that Sulu be placed under martial law.

Initially authorities had said that the first explosion took place shortly before noon after a motorcycle rigged with explosives was detonated near a military truck, while a female suicide bomber triggered the second blast close by.

Sobejana revealed that, based on witness accounts and a review of CCTV footage from the area, it now “appeared that a suicide bomber also caused the first explosion.”

He added that the suspects were reportedly the wives of Filipino suicide bomber Norman Lasuca, and Talha Jumsah alias Abu Talha, a bomb expert who also served as the finance conduit and liaison between Daesh and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Lasuca and an accomplice were behind an attack on a temporary camp of an army counterterrorism unit in the town of Indanan, Sulu province on June 28 last year. Jumsah was killed in a military operation in the same province in November.

Sobejana said that while the two suspected bombers were being pursued by the four army intelligence officers who were killed by members of Jolo police on June 29, the “suspects slipped from their monitoring.”

He added: “The opportunity was wasted, and it resulted into this. Civilians and many of our comrades died.”

On his push for the introduction of martial law following Monday’s attacks, Sobejana said: “The situation calls for it ... to better control the population ... to bring back normalcy in the area. Otherwise, it will be a repetitive thing, victimizing the locals.

“The intention is to ensure that everything is being controlled, especially the movement of terror groups.”

He added that the situation would also dictate how long martial law should be enforced in the province.

Western Mindanao military chief Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said that the first explosion, which took place near to a military truck parked outside a grocery and computer shop, had killed four soldiers, four civilians, and a policeman. The soldiers were reportedly conducting security operations in the area at the time.

An hour later, while authorities were still investigating the scene, another blast happened 100 meters away causing more casualties, including a woman with a bomb.

Vinluan said a soldier had been checking on the woman when the bomb went off, adding that they had not yet determined the nationality of the female suspect.

Based on the latest reports, 16 people were killed in the blasts, including seven army troopers, one policeman, six civilians, and the two suspected suicide bombers. A total of 78 people are believed to have been wounded including 24 soldiers, six police officers, and 48 civilians.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brig. Gen. William Gonzales said some of the victims were children.

Global leaders condemned the bombings with the UN saying that “attacks against civilians are always unacceptable” and calling for perpetrators “to be held accountable.” It expressed condolences to the Philippine government and the communities affected by the twin blasts.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao headed by Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim, also condemned the bombings and assured that it would “maximize all its resources to make sense of this tragedy and find out and put into justice the perpetrators behind the attacks.”

It added: “At a time when the world grapples with the challenges of a global pandemic and during a period when we are just entering a new phase for the region, an act like this deserves nothing but condemnation and appropriate actions.”

Turkey says ready for talks with Greece despite war games

Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Turkey says ready for talks with Greece despite war games

  • The olive branch came ahead of an informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Berlin on Thursday and Friday
  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas shuttled between Athens and Ankara in a bid to temper the rhetoric and get talks back on track
Updated 43 min 35 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey said on Tuesday it is ready for talks with Greece without preconditions about an escalating row over eastern Mediterranean gas that saw the two uneasy NATO allies stage rival military exercises.
The olive branch came ahead of an informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Berlin on Thursday and Friday at which Greece is expected to press the bloc to slap biting sanctions on its historic regional rival.
But EU nations would prefer to avoid irritating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas shuttled between Athens and Ankara in a bid to temper the rhetoric and get talks back on track.
At stake is Europe’s secure access to newly-discovered gas reserves as well as the stability of both NATO and the entire volatile region, which includes war-torn Libya and Egypt.
Maas secured only lukewarm promises from Greek and Turkish officials, who continued to air their grievances in the dispute.
“We are in favor of negotiations for fair sharing (of the gas) but nobody should lay down preconditions,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after the talks in Ankara.
“This cannot happen with preconditions laid down by Greece.”
After his own meeting with Maas, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Athens was “ready for dialogue — but this dialogue cannot take place under (Turkish) threats.”
Completing his delicate mission, Maas conceded that the dispute had entered a “very critical” phase.
Nevertheless, “no one wants to solve this issue in a militaristic way,” Maas said through a translator, “and there is a willingness on both sides for dialogue.”
Greece’s maritime claims are backed by the entire EU, but the bloc has so far held back from heavily sanctioning Ankara out of fears that Erdogan would follow through with threats to unleash a wave of migrants now living in Turkey.
The top Turkish diplomat praised the German mediation effort but said Ankara had made a good faith gesture by announcing a pause to its exploration activity last month.
Cavusoglu argued that Turkey only resumed its work when Greece signed an agreement with Egypt to set up an exclusive economic zone on August 6, violating a general sense of goodwill.
The Greek parliament is expected to ratify the contentious agreement on Wednesday.
“I would like to advise Greece ... to abandon its spoilt (behavior),” Cavusoglu said.
“Act with common sense,” he told Athens, warning that Turkey was ready to “do what’s necessary without any hesitation.”
On Sunday, Turkey announced a decision to extend its exploratory ship Oruc Reis’s mission by an extra four days to Thursday, prompting an immediate Greek decision to carry out naval exercises nearby.
Turkey’s defense ministry on Tuesday tweeted pictures of two Turkish frigates taking part in “Operation Mediterranean Shield” at sea with an Italian navy support vessel.
Greece has conducted exercises in the south of Crete with US forces, and is planning more war games with the United Arab Emirates’ air force.
Turkey and Greece have often been at odds and almost went to war over some uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea in 1996.
Fellow EU heavyweight France has taken a tougher line against Ankara, sending warships to help Greece in the standoff.
Turkey is not only a longstanding ally within NATO, which includes many EU countries, but is party to a deal with Brussels to prevent uncontrolled migration to Europe, which dramatically split the bloc in 2015.
EU foreign ministers convened an emergency video conference on August 14, just two days after Greek and Turkish warships collided in hotly disputed circumstances.
In Ankara, Maas said the Turkish-EU relations were “at a crossroads” but expressed Germany’s willingness to improve ties with Ankara, which he called a “strategic partner.”
Cavusoglu responded by urging Brussels to stop dangling the promise of EU membership should Ankara waive its rights in the eastern Mediterranean, saying it was “not realistic.”
“What we expect from the EU is to become an honest mediator,” he said.

