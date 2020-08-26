You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi private schools offer 50% discounts to lure students

Saudi private schools offer 50% discounts to lure students

The real problem is we do not know what the online education will be like. There will be huge challenges.
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhv9u

Updated 17 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi private schools offer 50% discounts to lure students

  • But parents say fee cuts are not enough as new term begins with online learning to curb spread of coronavirus
Updated 17 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi private schools are offering discounts on fees of up 50 percent to attract students for the new educational year, which begins on Sunday.
Many parents are demanding fee reductions because the new term will begin with distance learning to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with school facilities unused — and some say the discounts being offered are not enough.
Ghassan Al-Turki, a communications engineer, said many private schools had not dealt with the pandemic as well as they could have, and had not refunded fees although students completed only half of the second semester.
“The schools promised to offer discounts of up to 50 percent, but many parents believe that there is no point in paying the tuition fees because the schools are not going to use the onsite facilities,” he told Arab News.
Mohammad Sabbah, a business development specialist, said one school had offered him a 30 percent discount on fees, but he refused. A 60 percent cut would be more fair, he said.
“My eldest son is at the secondary third grade and my wife and I will spend a lot of time with him to help him in his studies,” he said.
“The real problem is we do not know what the online education will be like. There will be huge challenges and some might be insurmountable.
“Perhaps if the situation continues, I will enroll my kids at the school that offers the largest discount because with distance learning, the quality of education will be the same in my opinion.”
 

Topics: Saudi education

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi schools deliver textbooks to students’ homes amid virus restrictions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi schools set stage for major lesson shake-up

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
SPA

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

  • Ministers express their hopes that the new Hijri year will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability
Updated 5 min 26 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet welcomes Kingdom’s aid efforts for Lebanon

Latest updates

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president
Saudi private schools offer 50% discounts to lure students
Hamas-Israel talks failure ‘threatens escalation of border confrontations’
Late win over Al-Faisaly puts Al-Hilal within touching distance of SPL title
Nightlife in ruins: Beirut blast pummels industry, destroys businesses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.