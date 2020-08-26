Abu Dhabi introduces new COVID-19 tests as it tightens border crossing rules

DUBAI: UAE authorities have approved two tests for people wanting to enter Abu Dhabi emirate in its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported.
The new measures being introduced by Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in cooperation with the Department of Health, will come into effect from Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
People will be able to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative test result from the nasal swab.
But volunteers of the phase III trials of the coronavirus vaccine are exempt from these measures and will be able enter the emirate through the emergency lane, the report added.
The new measures also allow entry to people within 48 hours of them receiving a negative DPI laser test result - but only if it is supplemented with a negative PCR test result received within six days prior to entry.
