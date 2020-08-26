COVID-19 claims 33 more lives in Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 33 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,068 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 84 were recorded in Jazan, 67 in Makkah, 57 in Madinah, 55 in Riyadh and 31 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 284,945 after 1,013 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,755 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
