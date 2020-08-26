You are here

COVID-19 claims 33 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced 33 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,068 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 claims 33 more lives in Saudi Arabia

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 284,945
  • A total of 3,755 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 33 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,068 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 84 were recorded in Jazan, 67 in Makkah, 57 in Madinah, 55 in Riyadh and 31 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 284,945 after 1,013 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,755 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

Updated 26 August 2020
SPA

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

  • Ministers express their hopes that the new Hijri year will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability
Updated 26 August 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

