Saudi Film Festival announces jury members

DAMMAM: The organizing committee of the Saudi Film Festival on Tuesday announced the name of the jury for competitions in the upcoming festival.
The festival, organized by Ithra in collaboration with the Film Authority of the Saudi Culture Ministry, will be held virtually from Sept. 1-6 and broadcast online. Interviews with filmmakers as well as workshops will be among highlights of the festival’s sixth edition.
Audiences will watch the festival live and vote for their favorite films. The decision to livestream the festival was taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which would deter many from attending.
Since its first edition in 2008, the festival has celebrated and screened Saudi films, giving local productions access to a wider audience. Two training workshops have also been announced. Interested people can visit the festival’s online portal for registration. Films and scripts selected for the festival will be announced shortly along with details of competitions and workshops.