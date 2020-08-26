You are here

  • Saudi Film Festival announces jury members

Saudi Film Festival announces jury members

The festival will be held virtually from Sept. 1-6 and broadcast online (Supplied)
Updated 26 August 2020
SPA

DAMMAM: The organizing committee of the Saudi Film Festival on Tuesday announced the name of the jury for competitions in the upcoming festival.
The festival, organized by Ithra in collaboration with the Film Authority of the Saudi Culture Ministry, will be held virtually from Sept. 1-6 and broadcast online. Interviews with filmmakers as well as workshops will be among highlights of the festival’s sixth edition.
Audiences will watch the festival live and vote for their favorite films. The decision to livestream the festival was taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which would deter many from attending.
Since its first edition in 2008, the festival has celebrated and screened Saudi films, giving local productions access to a wider audience. Two training workshops have also been announced. Interested people can visit the festival’s online portal for registration. Films and scripts selected for the festival will be announced shortly along with details of competitions and workshops.

 

King Salman briefs Saudi cabinet on oil-market talks with Nigerian president

Updated 26 August 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman briefed the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday on a recent telephone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, during which the leaders discussed the ongoing efforts to stabilize and restore balance to global oil markets. He also shared the details of a separate conversation with the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

During the virtual meeting, which was chaired by the king, ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, including the latest statistics on cases in the Kingdom. They expressed their hopes the new Hijri year, 1442, will be a year of goodness, blessing, security and stability for Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet was given details of the preparations that are being made for the start of the new academic year in light of the continuing risks posed by the coronavirus, which aim to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff while also ensuring the educational needs of students are met.

Ministers also reviewed recent developments in the Arab, regional and international arenas. They welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the Libyan Presidential Council and the House of Representatives, and its emphasis on the need to begin an internal political dialogue that places Libyan national interests above all other considerations, to agree a sustainable solution that guarantees security and stability for the country and its people, and prevents any external interference that endangers regional security.

Al-Qasabi added that the cabinet strongly condemned the launch by Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias of booby-trapped drones and a missile at civilian targets in the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law.
 

